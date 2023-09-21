Bangladesh vs New Zealand First ODI Live Score Updates: Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and opt to bowl against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series on Thursday. "I like to bowl first, it has been under covers since the last 2-3 days and it looks a little soft. We have good spinners and good fast bowlers and we have to utilise the conditions. We are looking forward. Lots of people are coming back into the team," said Litton Das. (Live Scorecard)

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson(c), Trent Boult

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das(w/c), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman