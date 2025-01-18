Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2, LIVE Scorecard Updates
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2, LIVE Scorecard Updates: Pakistan will be relying on set batters Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel to take them forward.
Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Updates: Day 2 of the first Test between Pakistan and West Indies got off to a bleak start, much like Day 1, with the start of play delayed due to dense fog in Multan. Only 41.3 overs of play were possible on the first day, where Pakistan rebuilt to 143/4 at Stumps, after tottering at 46/4 at one stage. Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel are at the crease, having both completed their half-centuries on Day 1. West Indies' 23-year-old pacer Jayden Seales impressed with three wickets, but they will look to the likes of Gudakesh Motie to bag them more wickets in the spin-friendly conditions. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, West Indies in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2025, Jan 17, 2025
Day 2 | Morning Session
PAK
161/4 (50.5)
WI
Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.17
Batsman
Saud Shakeel
67* (139)
Mohammad Rizwan
58 (97)
Bowler
Jayden Seales
27/3 (14)
Jomel Warrican
43/0 (11.5)
PAK v WI, 1st Test LIVE
No run.
No run.
Flat and turning in on off, Shakeel goes back and defends.
Jayden Seales keeps it short and around off, Rizwan ducks under it.
Short in length and on off, Shakeel pulls it past mid-wicket for a single.
Outside off again, this is left alone.
Well outside off and it moves in late. Shakeel offers no shot.
Fuller delivery outside off. Shakeel plays with soft hands to point.
Tight from Seales as he bowls it on a length and on off, Shakeel defends it out.
This is full and outside off, Shakeel drives it to point for a single.
Very full and around off, Shakeel prods and defends it out.
Flatter and around off, spins in. Shakeel rocks back and blocks.
Slows it up and bowls it on leg, Shakeel goes back and keeps it out.
Floats it full and around off, Shakeel defends on the front foot.
Bowls it full and around off, Shakeel turns it to mid-wicket.
On a good length and on middle, Rizwan defends it out.
Shorter and on off, Shakeel pulls it to square leg for a single.
Short in length and around off, Shakeel pulls it to mid-wicket on a bounce.
On a length and around off, Shakeel punches it to cover.
Length ball, outside off, bit of shape on it. Shakeel shoulders arms.