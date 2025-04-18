Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani has backed out-of-form batter Jake Fraser-McGurk to come good in upcoming IPL games but maintained silence on the availability of Faf du Plessis in the match against Gujarat Titans on Saturday. Fraser-McGurk has been off-colour this year, scoring just 55 runs in six games after a fabulous 2024 IPL season when he amassed 330 runs including four half-centuries in nine matches. Despite the young opener's lack of form, DC have done remarkably well and are leading the points table after five wins from six games.

"He (Fraser-McGurk) is someone who gives us massive starts and someone who we believe is a match winner. Yes, the numbers this year haven't been his best compared to last year but we as a side believe that he is someone who is likely to be a player who can always come good for us at any given time." Badani indicated he would continue with Fraser-McGurk in the opener's role.

"It (Fraser-McGurk's presence in the XI) also gives us the freedom to keep having him in the side because of our position at the moment with five wins in six games; it just gives us the cushion to have someone like him in the XI and if he fires it's happy days for us," he added.

Du Plessis, the DC vice-captain, hasn't played since April 10, when he suffered an injury during the away match against RCB. The nature of the injury also hasn't been confirmed.

"I genuinely cannot give you anything with regards to team mix up, whether he (Du Plessis) is ready or not, we will have to wait and see tomorrow," said Badani, adding the team was in good space after five wins.

"So far, we have had five good days, so sitting here, I am quite happy with the results that we have achieved. We are all happy, there is quite a bit of fun, banter, laughter in the side, we are all enjoying each other's company," he said. PTI AM AM AH AH

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)