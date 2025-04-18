Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has named his top 10 batters of IPL 2025, highlighting their strike-rate as the key criteria behind the picks. However, Manjrekar left Virat Kohli out of his list comprising of four Indian batters. Kohli leads the scoring charts for RCB this season with 248 runs in six matches at a decent strike-rate of 143.35 and an average of 62. He is the sixth highest run-scorer in the tournament this season, with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vice-captain Nicholas Pooran sitting at the top with 357 runs in seven matches.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Manjrekar wrote: "T20 cricket is as much about SR as runs. Here is the list that really matters. Top 10 batters this IPL with over 200 runs at great SR."

Here are Sanjay Manjrekar's Top 10 batters of IPL 2025:

Priyansh Arya

Nicholas Pooran

Shreyas Iyer

Abhishek Sharma

Phil Salt

Mitchell Marsh

Travis Head

Heinrich Klassen

Jos Buttler

K L Rahul.… — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 18, 2025

Kohli has the best average (72.8) while chasing and best average (164.0) in successful run-chases in IPL since 2023. With RCB set to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Bengaluru, Kohli will have the chance to become the first player to register 3500 runs at a single venue in T20s. So far, Kohli scored 3485 runs at Bengaluru in T20s.

Kohli will have the chance to unlock another milestone. He needs two sixes to overtake Rohit Sharma as the second highest six-hitter

in IPL history.

Kohli stands as the highest run-scorer in IPL history. Representing just one franchise -- RCB-- Kohli has amassed an astounding 8,252 runs from 258 matches, including eight centuries and 58 fifties. Remarkably, he has never missed a season for RCB, making him the league's most loyal and prolific batter.