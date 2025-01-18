Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will not be playing the next round of Ranji Trophy matches due to injuries, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo. According to the report, both cricketers have informed the BCCI medical staff that they are carrying niggles and will not be able to take part in the matches starting January 23. While Kohli had neck pain and had to take an injection, Rahul has an elbow issue that is likely to keep him out of Karnataka's match against Punjab. However, there will be a number of India stars which will feature in the Ranji Trophy matches - Rishabh Pant (Delhi), Shubman Gill (Punjab) and Ravindra Jadeja (Saurashtra).

Mandatory domestic cricket, restriction on the presence of families and personal staff on tours and a bar on individual endorsements during series were among a slew of measures that the BCCI unveiled on Thursday in a 10-point policy to promote "discipline and unity" in the embattled national cricket team.

Non-compliance would invite sanctions, including cuts in their retainer fee from central contracts and a bar on participating in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

The measures have been announced in the wake of the team's disastrous tour of Australia which was preceded by a series whitewash against New Zealand at home.

The Board has approved only a two-week window for families to stay with the players during overseas tours, besides imposing restrictions on personal staff, and commercial shoots.

"Any exceptions or deviations must be pre-approved by the Chairman of the Selection Committee and Head Coach. Non-compliance may lead to disciplinary action as deemed appropriate by the BCCI," the Board policy states.

"Additionally, the BCCI reserves the right to take disciplinary action against a player which may include sanction against the concerned player from participating in all BCCI conducted tournaments including the Indian Premier League; and deduction from retainer amount/match fees under BCCI Player contract," it warns.

(With PTI inputs)