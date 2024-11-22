India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah left everyone stumped at the time of the toss as he confirmed the team's playing XI for the opening Test against Australia at Perth. Bumrah, together with the team management, including head coach Gautam Gambhir, decided to spring a big surprise by picking spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar ahead of the veteran duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the series opener. Sundar, coming into the series on the back of a terrific performance against New Zealand, was entrusted with the responsibility of the sole spinner, ahead of spin twins Ashwin and Jadeja.

It was Bumrah who won the toss and opted to bat first. After winning the toss, Bumrah confirmed that a total of 4 pacers have gotten the nod for the Perth match, and just one spinner. Other than the Sundar surprise, the Indian team also handed debuts to pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and seamer Harshit Rana for the match.

"We are going to bat first, looks like a good wicket. Very confident with our preparation. We played a Test match here in 2018 so we know what to expect. The wicket gets quicker. Nitish makes his debut. We have 4 quicks and Washi is the lone spinner," Bumrah said during toss.

India's Playing XI: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj

Australia captain Pat Cummins, meanwhile, said that his team would've also decided to bat first. But, it was a 50-50 call.

"We were 50-50, either way we are pretty happy. Feel well placed, pretty fresh. Any format we (India-Australia) play seems fiercely fought. Nathan McSweeney makes our debut at the top of the order," Cummins said after losing the toss.

Australia also handed debut to opening batter Nathan McSweeney, who would look to replace the retired David Warner in the team.

Advertisement

Australia's Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood