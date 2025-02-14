Fast-bowling all-rounder is a rare commodity in Indian cricket. In terms of role in the team, an allrounder who can bowl with decent pace can give a balance unlike any other cricketer. Shardul Thakur is one of the top names in the country when it comes to fast-bowling all-rounder. Thakur has played 11 Tests, 47 ODIs and 25 T20Is for India, but the last match he played for the national team was back in December, 2023 in South Africa. Since then, he has not been used in any of the formats. He was not even in the squad for the Australia Test series that India lost 3-1.

But then, in the Ranji Trophy, Thakur has been in scintillating form for Mumbai. He has picked 33 wickets at 19.96 and scored 402 runs in eight matches. He has now opened up on his Australia Tour snub and said he is looking forward to India Test tour of England.

"Initially, it was quite disturbing when I saw my name was not there when the team was selected. It was tough, but as professional cricketers, we understand that there are highs and lows in a career. What I thought at that moment was that if I wanted to achieve more in cricket, I could not dwell on the rejection anymore. There was optimism that if any opportunity came my way, I should be ready," Shardul Thakur told Revsportz.

"There was no desperation to put in any extra effort—I focused on my basics. If you ask me what makes me special while playing for Mumbai, I will say taking wickets at regular intervals and delivering performances in knockout stages. All these serve as motivation for me, and I believe that if I have already done these things, I can do them again.

"When the team came out for the Australia tour, my focus shifted to the Champions Trophy, IPL, and now this upcoming England tour. The motivation was there, and I worked hard accordingly."

Shardul thakur is now looking forward to India's Tour of England for Tests, which will begin in June.

"Self-belief and confidence are very high. There is no bigger motivation than playing for your country. If you look at Team India's combination, whether playing in India or abroad, you always need a bowler who can bat at No. 7 or 8. Ravichandran Ashwin used to play and won many games with the bat as well. Ravindra Jadeja has also shown that capability. I believe I have the skill to deliver for Team India even at No. 7 or 8," he said.

"Even if I am the third or fourth seamer in the team, it does not mean I am less than anyone. For Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, I play as a lead bowler, so I am used to bowling with the new ball. Hence, if Jasprit Bumrah is bowling from one end and the Team India captain wants me to start from the other, I am up for it, as this is nothing new to me. I believe my bowling has the versatility to adjust according to different situations.

"If you think of T20Is, in the matches where Bumrah and I played together, I operated more in the death overs. In Test cricket, I can bowl with both the new and old ball. With the bat, I think any runs from numbers eight to eleven are valuable for the team. Especially when we are touring England, as an away team, those extra runs provide a cushion for the bowlers. Eventually, they become the key difference in a particular game."