The return of the Indian Premier League (IPL) does bring along a set of new rules for the 18th edition of the campaign. As 10 franchises prepare to square off in the battle for the IPL trophy, adjustments would need to be made regarding certain aspects of the game. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already made some changes, just days before the start of the new season, while a few others, including player replacements for a part of the season, have been rumoured.

Ahead of the season-opening clash between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Kolkata, a look at the three changes in rules that have been brought in.

Saliva Ban Revoked:

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, bowlers will be allowed to use it to shine the ball. The BCCI lifted the ban after receiving a majority consensus from IPL captains in a landmark decision taken at the captains' meeting in Mumbai. The International Cricket Council had made the saliva ban permanent in 2022, but the IPL operates under its own regulations and the latest move could set a precedent for the global game.

'Conditional' Second New Ball In 2nd Innings:

The second innings of evening matches in the IPL this season will see a fresh ball introduced from the 11th over, provided the on-field umpires deem the dew factor significant as the trend of high-scoring games is likely to continue. However, this rule will not apply to afternoon games.

DRS For Wides:

In a first, the Decision Review System has been expanded to include height wides and off-side wides, ensuring a fairer adjudication of deliveries. The leg-side wides, however, will remain to be called by the on-field umpire.

The board, meanwhile, decided to continue with the Impact Player rule, which allows franchises to play 12 players, instead of the traditional 11. The rule did face plenty of criticism last year, with many suggesting that it bars the growth of all-rounders. The BCCI, however, has continued with the rule for this year.

