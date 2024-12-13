Team India will look to bounce from a 10-wicket defeat as they take on Australia in the third Test of a five-match series, starting Saturday at the Gabba in Brisbane. The series is tied at 1-1 as India won the series-opener by 295 runs in Perth, before Australia outplayed them in the pink-ball Test last week. India are likely to make a couple of changes with Akash Deep and Washington Sundar likely to get the nod over Ravichandran Ashwin and Harshit Rana, respectively.

However, dark clouds of uncertainity loom over the Gabba as the weather forecast predicts high chance of rain in the morning. The match is scheduled to start at 5:50 AM IST (10:20 local time) and there is a high chance that the toss might get delayed.

As per AccuWeather, the rain is likely to arrive at 9 AM local time, which is close to the toss time (9:50 AM). However, the weather is likely to improve during the afternoon and evening sessions. The temprature is likely to fluctuate between 24-30 degree Celsius, with an 88 per cent chance of rain around toss time.

Here's the hourly weather update on Day 1 (Local time):

Australia have confirmed their playing XI for the match as Josh Hazlewood is back in the mix, replacing fellow quick Scott Boland.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal.