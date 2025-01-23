Gautam Gambhir has been under scrutiny since India lost the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. There were reports that his position as India head coach may be on a shaky ground. In the midst of this, Gambhir came under attack from former India batter Manoj Tiwary. Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwary share a troublesome history. The two clashed during their time in IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. Also, at the 2015 Ranji Trophy, Bengal's Tiwary and Delhi's Gambhir had a heated argument during a game at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground. The incident was covered by every media house as it happened in broad daylight when the match was on.

Tiwary opened up on the fight and said that Gambhir also attacked Sourav Ganguly. Tiwary said Gambhir gave him 'ma-behen ki gali'.

"I have never heard anybody give such abuses. If anybody abuses your mother, you should not take it lying down. I am not a person who can handle abuses quietly. I asked him, 'Gauti bhai, why are you talking like this?'. Then the over got over. Then I lost cool. He said, 'meet me in the evening, I will thrash you'. I said, 'why evening? let's do it now.' The match was in Delhi. No player ever talked to me in that way. All media persons present heard all the words that came out from his mouth," Tiwary said on Lallantop.

"Umpire came in between and he pushed away him too. Then the over ended and I was at the non-striker's end. He came to mid-off and started abusing me again. Umpires can't do much. He is a big player, and they are afraid that he can use his influence against them. Then Sourav Ganguly was new to the Board. He started talking absolute non-sense about Sourav Ganguly. He accused him of using 'source' to enter. He even said that 'you are doing the same thing'. He said this at the ground.

"Did you tell Sourav Ganguly about the incident?" the anchor asked Tiwary.

"He said 'thik hai'...the way he speaks, 'dekhta hu'. My job was to tell him. I think Gautam Gambhir has anger issues," Tiwary replied.

Gautam Gambhir's contract with the Indian cricket team as coach may be reviewed after the Champions Trophy 2025, according to a report by news agency PTI.