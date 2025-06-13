South Africa vs Australia, World Test Championship Final 2025 Day 3 Live Updates: Test Of Character For Proteas As Australia Extend Lead
South Africa vs Australia Final Day 3 Live, WTC 2023-25: Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon will resume the Australia innings at 144 for 8.
- South Africa faces a challenging Day 3 in the World Test Championship final at Lords.
- Australia holds a 218-run lead after Day 2, with their innings at 144 for 8.
- Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon will continue batting for Australia on Day 3.
South Africa vs Australia, World Test Championship Final 2025 Day 3 Live Updates: It will be a test of character for South Africa on the third day of the ongoing World Test Championship final at Lord's in London. After a poor batting show in the second session on Thursday, the bowlers kept the Proteas alive in the game with a sensational show. However, Australia still managed to end the day with a slight edge, extending their lead to 218 runs. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon will resume the Australia innings at 144 for 8. While Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi -- the top wicket-takers for South Africa in the innings -- will aim to clean up the Australian tail as soon as possible, the Protea batters will have the huge challenge to chase the total down in the fourth innings. (Live Scorecard)
SA vs AUS, WTC Final Day 3 Live Updates
PITCH REPORT - The commentators on air are surprised with the number of wickets that have fallen in this match, as there has not been much grass on the surface. There has been a fair bit of indifferent bounce which might come into effect as the day wears on. A few footmarks are being created by the landings of the fast bowlers and only time will tell whether Nathan Lyon can make any purchase of the same. The commentators honestly say that there is nothing in the pitch which suggests that wickets will come easily, but they said the same over the past two days as well. So it is anybody's guess as to how will the pitch or the ball behave.
Bright and sunny! That's the first good news for any cricket fan. So keep the rain forecast aside for now. The conditions are perfect for playing cricket and we should not only have a start on time, but at least increase our hopes of having an unscathed opening session.
Patience is virtue. A well-known phrase. But it is easier said than done. Australia had to endure a tough session on the morning of Day 2 and their body language was very surprising, with the shoulders dropping pretty quickly given their class. That seems to suggest that there is a tinge of desperation, especially amongst the seniors as this could be the last ICC event, that too, a final, for a few of them. On the other hand, South Africa, despite being labelled as chokers, with their last entry in the 2024 T20 World Cup final adding another chapter, have looked anything but nervous. They have taken the bull by the horns and not allowed their opponents to breathe easy at all. Amidst all the aggression, they have shown good patience, not being desperate to do anything and on this tense day, patience could be a big weapon for the team which ends up winning.
Historically, chasing in the 4th innings has been difficult at Lord's. But if we look generally at how the teams fare over the last few years, teams batting in the fourth innings at this venue have made more than 275 three times on the last 4 occasions. Australia themselves were on the brink of another 'Stokes'ingley special in 2023, when England made 327 in the 4th innings, attempting to chase down 371. So it is not like big totals cannot be made here, only that the conditions and the pitch could make the ball behave differently. It will also be interesting to see how the weather behaves, as there is some rain forecast for the day. Add to the fact that the scores of the batters are progressively decreasing across the innings. The first innings saw two half centurions, the second saw the highest score being 45 and it is highly unlikely that anyone will go past Alex Carey's 43 to register the highest score in the third innings. So batting will be a challenge and it all depends on how the players apply themselves.
It is very rare that we get a final of the quality that has been on display here. Both teams have fought tooth and nail and critically, neither team has been on top for too long. Just one when side has been putting the foot on the other's throat, the other has made a somersault to change the tables. And given that neither side is used to playing with the Dukes ball, there is no clear advantage as such to any unit. There has been a pattern across the three innings - the ball moves around for the first 25 overs, then stops moving for the next 25, before creating ruckus in the next set. Both teams have lost wickets primarily in the first 25 overs and made merry in the next 25 overs. So in terms of the chase, the danger period for South Africa or the striking period for Australia, whichever way you look at it - would be the new ball and when we reach the reverse swing stage.
Possibly the final day of the match and cycle? Should be, unless weather intervenes. After 2 days of exhilarating action, we expect nothing less on Day 3. Australia have recovered slightly from a precarious position to take their lead past 200 and with not much batting left, it will be a matter of when before the Proteas start batting. Despite that late fightback by Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc, the Saffas are confident that they can chase down any target in the 4th innings. And traditionally, Lord's is the best place to be in as a batter on the third day. But is this pitch the same as what history suggests? Oooff.... too many questions and a whole day left to answer. Hello and a warm welcome to the third day of the final of the World Test Championship between South Africa and Australia at Lord's.
... DAY 3 ...
It is the confidence that sets such teams apart. Not saying the word 'die'. We have seen 28 wickets fall in 2 days but still cannot put a finger on who is ahead, as neither teams have dominated for long. There have been quite a few moments in this Test which have swung the momentum and a couple of those could be the 100-run sessions, both by Australia - after Lunch on Day 1 and after Tea on Day 2 - the only 2 such sessions in 6 played. The Aussies will be much confident at this stage, as opposed to when they were 73/7, but only someone who is unwise will predict a winner at this stage. Friday could be the last day of this cycle but given the rain forecast, you never know. Play is expected to start at 3 pm IST (0930 GMT) on 13th June, 2025, weather permitting. Given the cricket that these two teams have played so far, it might just boil down to the final hour of Day 3. Don't miss the action and do tune us early as our buildup will begin well in advance. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!
LUNGI NGIDI, giving us a big smile, comes up for a chat with the broadcasters. Ngidi says that his team is in a very good position. He feels Australia bowled very well, to wrap up their batting for a short total. However, he feels that at the end of the day South Africa have made a good comeback. Lungi adds that it was tough in the first innings as he felt he didn't bowl in the right areas. Mentions that after Tea on Day 2, he felt he sort of started to get back his rhythm. He further says that the atmosphere has been very good and he felt nice when people were chanting his name in the crowd. LN feels this is what keeps him going and gives the energy. Mentions that the focus first up on Friday morning will be to pick up the two wickets. Ngidi admits that chasing over 200 won't be easy, given the bowling lineup Australia possesses, but he tells that his team will fancy itself all the same.
Irrespective of Australia's batting issues, nothing can be taken away from South Africa. They were down and out at the end of their first innings but came out firing in the second innings. It was Kagiso Rabada who set the tone but the player of the session has to be Lungi Ngidi, who just took his game to a next level. His first wicket of Steve Smith just took his confidence to the level of the sky and ensured that the Aussies did not run away with the lead.
Another question mark for Australia's batting. Hard to make out what that Carey-Starc partnership means. Did the ball stop moving? Did the pitch start playing better? The only justification that comes to mind is probably the ball got softer after the 25th or the 30th over, making batting relatively easy. But still, there cannot be any excuses for a batting lineup to flop twice in a match, that too, in the final. Australia might argue that they got the roughest of the conditions with the skies turning overcast when it was their turn to bat, but that is what the pinnacle tests you in. Your mental fortitude. Worryingly, for the Aussies, with a majority of senior players expected to retire post the Ashes later this year, it leaves a big hole in their inexperienced batting lineup, which just does not seem to have the technique to face quality bowling. The fight shown by Carey would have been expected from the others and not to see even one batter in the top 6 reach 25 is shocking.
Both these sides pride themselves on fielding and Alex Carey let himself down on Wednesday. On Thursday, South Africa let themselves down in that final session, first Kyle Verreynne failing to cling on to a difficult chance and then Marco Jansen, unable to adjust to the position after coming forward from his original stance. Both the drops were of Starc, and only time will tell whether this will prove costly. But apart from these, numerous edges fell in front of the slip cordon and someone or the other will question the keeper, Kyle Verreynne, as to why didn't he come a few steps forward.
It has been a case of tooth and nail for both sides. Day 1 - that review against Beau Webster - not taken and he goes on to make 72. On Day 2, that review by Pat Cummins against Kyle Verreynne and the innings folds up. In the third session of Day 2, it was not the reviews. It was something else. Fielding.
Have to give it to these two sides. With a deficit of 74, South Africa looked down and out. But they reduced Australia to 73/7 from 28/0. And then, from 73/7, the Aussies manage to find a way to bat on Day 3. It has been a bizarre day of cricket. The first session yielded only one wicket, but the next two gave us 13. It is definitely not easy for the batters to hang in there and even a single 50-run stand seems to be very difficult to be managed. The morning belonged to Temba Bavuma, where he led the Protean fightback from 43/4. He looked positive from the outset and probably that approach cost him his wicket. The middle session belonged to Pat Cummins, as he ran through the African batting lineup, claiming 6 wickets overall. And then, in the evening, Lungi Ngidi overcame his poor first innings returns with 3 crucial wickets in a marathon 9-over spell.
Another exhilarating day of Test cricket. 14 wickets again on Day 2, for 239 runs, in 75.1 overs. Not sure whose camp would anyone want to be at this point in time. Australia were down and out in the dumps but somehow found a way to survive through Carey and Starc. Having said that, despite the lead saying 218, historically, the third day is the best to bat at Lord's. So South Africa will believe that they are in the ascendancy, as anything under 250 should be chased down, from Lord's point of view.
A length ball, with a bit of wobble on it, outside off. Mitchell Starc sees it go to the keeper. And that is STUMPS ON DAY 2! AUSTRALIA 144/8, LEAD BY 218!
Fuller in length on the off stump, Mitchell Starc flicks this away, all along the ground, to deep backward square leg for a couple of runs.
EDGED AND PUT DOWN! We have seen so many edges not carrying to the slips, and just when one did, it has been dropped and Marco Jansen is disgusted with himself! Length ball, just outside off, nibbling away from the pitch. Mitchell Starc hangs his bat away from his body and gets a thick outside edge. The ball goes flat and towards Jansen, at waist height, at third slip. Now, this might be because all the slip fielders have come in. Jansen gets a bit low to grab that, but eventually puts it down. Second life for Starc.
Full and well outside off, Mitchell Starc leaves it alone.
FOUR BYES! Full and sliding down leg, Mitchell Starc looks to tickle it fine, doesn't get any bat as the ball was too wide. The wicketkeeper dives to his right but doesn't get any hand on it. The ball runs down to the fine leg fence.