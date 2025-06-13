South Africa vs Australia, World Test Championship Final 2025 Day 3 Live Updates: It will be a test of character for South Africa on the third day of the ongoing World Test Championship final at Lord's in London. After a poor batting show in the second session on Thursday, the bowlers kept the Proteas alive in the game with a sensational show. However, Australia still managed to end the day with a slight edge, extending their lead to 218 runs. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon will resume the Australia innings at 144 for 8. While Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi -- the top wicket-takers for South Africa in the innings -- will aim to clean up the Australian tail as soon as possible, the Protea batters will have the huge challenge to chase the total down in the fourth innings. (Live Scorecard)