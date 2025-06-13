Advertisement
India vs India A, Intra-Squad Match Day 1 Live Updates: The senior Indian men's cricket team will prepare for the England Test series with a Intra-Squad match against India A at Beckenham, Kent. It will be a four-day warm up game between the sides before the five-match Test series in England begins on June 20. The Intra-Squad game will be the only contest the senior team will be playing ahead of the England Tests, while the India A team is coming after facing England Lions in two four-day practice matches. The Indian team under head coach Gautam Gambhir opted for a "closed door" session to prevent the opposition from getting any ideas on the tactical front, emulating a long-established practice among European football clubs.

Here are the Live Updates from India vs India A, Intra-Squad match Day 1 -

Jun 13, 2025 14:45 (IST)
India vs India A Live Updates: Gambhir returning to India!

India Cricket head coach Gautam Gambhir is returning home from England due to a family emergency, according to ANI. Gambhir travelled to England last week with the squad to bolster their preparations for their upcoming five-match Test series assignment in England, which begins on June 20 at Headingley.

Jun 13, 2025 14:29 (IST)
India vs India A Live Updates: Testing times for Indian team!

The Indian team has toured England with a new Test captain in Shubman Gill. In the absence of veteran players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of who have retired from the format, the five-match Test series will be a huge challenge for India.

Jun 13, 2025 14:11 (IST)
India vs India A Live Updates: Gambhir's big tactical call

In order to prevent England analysts and coaches from crafting their plans against the Indian players, based on their performance in the intra-squad match, head coach Gautam Gambhir decided to make it a closed-door affair. Gambhir has adopted a European football strategy to prevent England from gaining any advantage.

Jun 13, 2025 13:53 (IST)
Welcome guys!

Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of India vs India A, Intra-Squad match. The game will be the senior team's only simulation game before the opening Test against England at the Headingly from June 20. Stay connected for the live score and updates.

