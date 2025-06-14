"It's really important for all of us to get this game time. Some of them are coming from the A game (India A vs England Lions). Getting some time on field is really important and that is what going about today as well," Krishna told bcci.tv. "All of us are getting together after a while. Just try and keep the environment light and also make sure you focus when your time is coming but it's fun. You can't really be focussed for a long time, especially when you are sitting outside. So you make sure you have your bit of fun and also make sure you can support your team at particular situation. Make sure you are being switched on because anything can happen in a game. That is the beauty of cricket in itself," he added.