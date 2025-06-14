India vs India A, Intra-Squad Match Day 1 Live Updates: India are playing against India A in an Intra-Squad game at Beckenham, Kent. The match is taking place behind "closed doors". While speaking to bcci.tv, India pacer Prasidh Krishna said that a hard pitch has been on offer for the game. He added that the bowlers remained in the game throughout in the opening day. On Day 1, KL Rahul and India captain Shubman Gill scored half-centuries while Shardul Thakur shone by picking wickets. The likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep and Yashasvi Jaiswal were also in action in their respective roles on Friday.
Here are the Live Updates from Day 2 of India vs India A, Intra-Squad match -
Meanwhile at Lord's -
India vs India A Live: Situation-based play
The match is being held in a situational model. The team is being given situation and they will have to perform that way. Captain Shubman Gill has already given a blunt message that there should not be any let up in intensity and it is expected that the team members will abode by it!
India vs India A Live: "Getting time on field is really important"
"It's really important for all of us to get this game time. Some of them are coming from the A game (India A vs England Lions). Getting some time on field is really important and that is what going about today as well," Krishna told bcci.tv. "All of us are getting together after a while. Just try and keep the environment light and also make sure you focus when your time is coming but it's fun. You can't really be focussed for a long time, especially when you are sitting outside. So you make sure you have your bit of fun and also make sure you can support your team at particular situation. Make sure you are being switched on because anything can happen in a game. That is the beauty of cricket in itself," he added.
India vs India A Live: How's the pitch on offer?
"A good nice hard pitch. Bowlers have been in the game throughout and have been bowling some really good spell. Batsmen also showing some character. It's always good when you are competing against each other as well. All of us are excited and enjoying," Prasidh Krishna told bcci.tv while talking about the pitch on offer for the Intra-Squad game.
India vs India A Live: Gill's inspiring words!
"Let's maintain out intensity, especially when we are fielding. Let's focus on the areas that we want to focus on as a team and as a bowling unit and as a batting unit," said India captain Shubman Gill in the team huddle ahead of the opening day of the Intra-Squad match.
India vs India A Live: Day 1 recap -
The opening day of the Intra-Squad match between India and India A belonged to KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Shardul Thakur. While the two top-order batters scored fifties, Shardul found himself among wickets.
A solid Opening Day in the Intra-Squad game!
Half-centuries for KL Rahul & Captain Shubman Gill
