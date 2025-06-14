South Africa vs Australia LIVE Updates, ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 Day 4: South Africa are just 47 runs away from World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final glory against Australia. Despite the departure of captain Temba Bavuma early on Day 4, ton-up Aiden Markram has continued his good form, and is guiding SA towards victory. SA have reached 235/3 after 68 overs, chasing 282. Gunning for their first WTC title, SA needed only 50 runs overnight. Australia, meanwhile, are hoping for a miraculous comeback. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of Day 4 of WTC final between South Africa and Australia -
SA vs AUS WTC Final LIVE: Markram, Stubbs chipping along
Slow but steady. That seems to be the mantra for the South African batters right now. They've made just 22 runs today in one hour of play, but still have 7 wickets in hand, and are firmly on the front foot. Starc has come back into the attack, and bowled a maiden.
SA 235/3 (68)
WTC Final LIVE: Australia waste DRS!
Big shout from Pat Cummins, trapping Tristan Stubbs on the pads. Umpire says not out, but Cummins takes a desperate DRS review. Hawkeye shows the ball clearly missing the stumps. Next ball, Markram stands tall and pulls it to the fence for 4! SA 50 runs away from glory.
SA 232/3 (65)
WTC Final LIVE: Stubbs off the mark
Tristan Stubbs, the new man at the crease, gets off the mark on his 7th ball. Taking it slow and steady. A star in white-ball cricket nowadays, particularly T20s, but he has to show his mettle and guide SA home.
SA 225/3 (62)
SA vs AUS WTC Final LIVE: No Starc yet
With the ball now being very old and soft, Mitchell Starc has not been handed it at the start of today's play. Cummins and Hazlewood opening the bowling. Starc has taken two wickets in this innings, but has conceded runs at nearly run-a-ball.
SA 222/3 (61)
WTC Final LIVE: Glorious shot!
Aiden Markram drives it sweetly through the covers! Backfoot punch, no chance for the fielder at deep point. South Africa need 60 more runs to win. It's getting closer and closer, and as long as the set Markram is there, they're favourites!
SA 222/3 (60.3)
WTC Final LIVE: OUT!
Big wicket! Temba Bavuma departs! Australia strike early on Day 4, and they'll feel a glimmer of hope now. Pat Cummins with a deceptive delivery, a soft edge from Bavuma and Alex Carey takes the catch. Still 7 wickets left!
SA 217/3 (59)
WTC Final LIVE: Three runs!
Impeccable running effort by Temba Bavuma! The South African captain is still hobbling along, but him and Markram manage to run three! Excellent work. Bavuma has displayed a sensational amount of grit all throughout his innings.
SA 217/2 (58.3)
WTC Final LIVE: Maiden over
Josh Hazlewood takes the ball from the other end and bowls a maiden over. Cautious start by South Africa. They know that the target is near, and there is no need to take any untoward risks at this point. Solid defence from Temba Bavuma, who had a big strapping on earlier in the day, and is presumably still battling along with his injury.
SA 214/2 (58)
WTC Final Live: Action starts!
Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram will the start proceedings for South Africa. They are chasing history here. Pat Cummins will bowl the first over. Can he spoil SA's party today?
WTC Final Live: Bright and sunny
It rained last night but its bright and sunny currently at Lord's. The players arrived early today for a morning session that might decide the course of the title clash! Dale Steyn predicts Australia will take two to three wickets before South Africa get over the line.
SA vs AUS Live: Markram plays historic knock!
On the other end will be Aiden Markram (102* runs off 159 balls), who scripted history by becoming the first Proteas batter to score a hundred in an ICC tournament final. He also became the fourth batter after Jacques Kallis (113* against Sri Lanka in the 1998 ICC Knockout semifinal against SL), Herschelle Gibbs (116* against India in CT 2002 semifinals), and David Miller (101 against Australia in the World Cup 2023 semifinal) to hit a century for SA in ICC knockout matches.
WTC Final Live: Team thought about retiring Bavuma after injury
Steve Smith dropped Bavuma on two and dislocated his finger in the process. Bavuma made full use of the reprieve despite damaging his hamstring in the afternoon session. South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince admitted they considered retiring him during the tea interval but the captain insisted he could carry on and he hit five boundaries in a 121-ball knock.
"It is not done yet, but he has had to fight throughout his career, and this could be a defining moment for his career," Prince added. "It is the biggest stage in Test cricket. He is tough, Aiden has great respect for Temba, and I think this team's greatest asset is the unity."
SA vs AUS Live: Bavuma in focus
The live visuals shows, Bavuma is warming up. But he has got a strapping on his left hamstring. he suffered from a lot of pain, but batted through with lot of grit. He is a fierce competitor. He looks fit to bat today. The SA captain will put everything on line to take his team over the line today!
WTC Final Live: The story so far!
A recap of what has happened so far! In the first innings, Australia were all out for 212 with Kagiso Rabada picking a five-wicket haul. Things looked bad for the Proteas as they conceded a 74-run lead after getting out for 138 with Pat Cummins starring with a six-wicket haul.
In the second innings, Rabada took four wickets while Lungi Ngidi took three wickets as Australia were all out for 207. The 282-run target, however, looked daunting for South Africa but their captain Temba Bavuma (65*) and Aiden Markram (102*) ensured the side go into the fourth day of the WTC final, requiring only 69 runs to win.
SA vs AUS Live: Welcome!
Hello and welcome! The WTC Final will be decided today! South Africa need 69 runs for a famous victory while Australia bowlers face an uphill task of taking eight wickets. The odds are favoring South Africa here!