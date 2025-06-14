Steve Smith dropped Bavuma on two and dislocated his finger in the process. Bavuma made full use of the reprieve despite damaging his hamstring in the afternoon session. South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince admitted they considered retiring him during the tea interval but the captain insisted he could carry on and he hit five boundaries in a 121-ball knock.

"It is not done yet, but he has had to fight throughout his career, and this could be a defining moment for his career," Prince added. "It is the biggest stage in Test cricket. He is tough, Aiden has great respect for Temba, and I think this team's greatest asset is the unity."