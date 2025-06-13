After a historic Indian Premier League (IPL) triumph, as India's iconic batter Virat Kohli heads into a space of calm and family time, cricket lovers are shifting their focus to the team's upcoming 5-match Test assignment against England. However, Virat still remains a cricketer of extreme interest, with his victory with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and what happened during the franchise's victory celebrations at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium still being discussed on social media. Amid this, a post by Virat's sister Bhawna has turned heads on social media.

Bhawna Dhingra Kohli shared a cryptic post on Instagram, which read: "Sometimes, people expect your presence in moments they never truly made space for you. It's not absence - they just never saw you as part of the journey. #GentleTruths #FakeFaces"

Another post read: "Be bold enough to stand for others but also wise enough to be enough for your own self. No need to seek validation or support from anyone. Be enough, be you."

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, decided to retire from Test cricket, midway through the IPL 2025 campaign for RCB. The manner of his exit from the longest format of the game has triggered many questions.

"When you go, that's when people realise how big a player he was. I feel sad that he is gone, the way he is gone. I think it could have been handled better, there should have been more communication," Shastri said in a video shared by SonyLiv on social media.

Kohli's decision came just days before the Indian squad for the five-Test series against England was to be announced.

Shastri, who coached India during their historic Test series wins in Australia under Kohli's leadership, said he would have reinstated him as captain after India's 1-3 loss to Australia earlier this year.

"If I had anything to do with it, I would have made him captain, straightaway after Australia," Shastri said.

Following Kohli's retirement and skipper Rohit Sharma's exit from the format, selectors appointed Shubman Gill as captain for the England series, which begins on June 20.

