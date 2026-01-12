Indian cricket team all-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand due to injury, BCCI confirmed on Monday. Sundar reported an acute onset discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on Sunday. The BCCI said that he will undergo further scans, following which the BCCI Medical Team will seek expert opinion. Ayush Badoni received his maiden call-up as he was named replacement for the all-rounder. The BCCI said that Badoni will link up with the squad in Rajkot ahead of the second ODI encounter on Wednesday.

India registered a four-wicket win after successfully chasing down a target of 301 in 49 overs against New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday, with captain Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli playing pivotal roles in the run chase.

Gill led from the front with a composed 56 off 71 balls, which included three fours and two sixes, anchoring the innings at the top. He found solid support in Kohli, who was the standout performer of the chase, scoring a fluent 93 off 91 deliveries to steer India close to the target.

Reflecting on the win, Gill emphasised the importance of contributing during a chase and staying mentally grounded.

"Always feels great to chip, especially when you're chasing. Staying in the present is most important, esp for athletes. That's what I try to do," Gill said after the match, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

The India skipper was full of praise for Kohli, acknowledging the difficulty of batting on the surface.

"At the moment, Kohli's making batting look easy, it's tough to start on these pitches. Tough to replicate what he does. Hope he keeps piling on runs," he added.

Gill also spoke about the team's bowling combinations and the decision-making around squad rotation, given the limited number of ODIs.

"Arshdeep did well last series, (Mohammed) Siraj wasn't there, we want to keep rotating as there aren't that many ODIs," he said, explaining the rationale behind giving opportunities to different players.

(With ANI inputs)