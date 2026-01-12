A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official stated that umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat did not need a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the board to officiate in the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday. Saikat's involvement in the match comes as the BCB has requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift its T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of India, citing "security concerns." While the BCB remains steadfast in its stance regarding the T20 World Cup, Umpire Department Chairman Iftekhar Rahman clarified that since Saikat is an ICC-contracted umpire, the BCB has no authority to prevent him from officiating matches in India.

"He (Saikat) is an ICC-contracted umpire, and we are stating clearly that he is not contracted with us (BCB)," Iftekhar told Cricbuzz. "Our contract stipualtes that whenever he has an ICC assignment, he is automatically on leave from his duties with us. I don't need to issue any NOC. The contract states that if he has any ICC engagement, he must be automatically released. I have no authority to decide whether to grant permission or not," he added.

Implications for the T20 World Cup

Saikat and Gazi Sohel are expected to feature as match officials during the upcoming T20 World Cup. It is likely that the ICC will cite Saikat's current presence in India in its response to the BCB's "security concerns," using it as a precedent to encourage the Bangladesh team to travel to India for the tournament.

BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul confirmed that the board has yet to receive a response from the ICC regarding its concerns about playing in India. He reiterated that the BCB's position remains unchanged. These apprehensions followed the release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders—reportedly on the instructions of the BCCI—amid reports of political tensions in the region.

"We haven't yet received any reply from the ICC. We have sent all the attachments and proofs of our concern," Bulbul told media persons here.

The BCB chief said the board has clearly conveyed its position to the global governing body and stressed that moving matches to another Indian city would not address their concerns.

"Any alternate Indian venue at the end of the day is an Indian venue. You all know that no unilateral decision can be taken and we have to abide by the government's diktat. We are standing where we had been a few days back.

The BCB chief said the board would wait for the ICC's response before taking any further call.

"I can't comment on what we will do if we aren't allowed to play in Sri Lanka unless the ICC sends its response," he added.

(With agency inputs)