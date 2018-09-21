"Where Is Nagin Dance": Fans Troll Bangladesh After Asia Cup 2018 Defeat To Afghanistan

Bangladesh were outplayed and outclassed as Afghanistan registered a massive 136-run win to top Group B at the Asia Cup 2018 being held in United Arab Emirates (UAE). Following the embarrassing defeat, Bangladesh came under fire from fans on Twitter with many asking where the team's infamous 'nagin dance' celebration had disappeared. The Bangladesh team first did the 'nagin dance' after their win over hosts Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy. But since that day, the celebration has come back to haunt them time and again with Indian fans mocking the Bangladeshis with the celebration post the Dinesh Karthik's heroics in the Nidahas Trophy final.

The celebration once again returned to haunt Bangladesh as fans on Twitter mocked the team post their defeat on Thursday.

#Banvsafg where is the nagin dance. — Prranab kumar Roy (@PrranabRoy) September 21, 2018

Bangladesh lost We missed Nagin Dance#Banvsafg — Jignesh Hindlekar (@jigy008) September 21, 2018

Dear Bangladesh,

Every day is not 39;Nag Panchami 39; so work hard to sharp your cricketing skills not your 39;Nagin Dance Skills. — ASHISH (@ashishtambe2007) September 21, 2018

Let's give credit where it's due. Their nagin dance is much better than their cricket!#INDvBAN — Sonam Thakur (@IamThakurSonam) September 20, 2018

No nagin dance Only AFGHAN jalebi Welldone Afghanistan. Rashid Khan is unstoppable! Look out Pak and Ind, there is a new hero in town! — zoy_pal (@zoy_pal) September 20, 2018

This picture truly describes the condition of Bangladeshi fans after this shocking defeat.



I want to ask them..... "Where is your Nagin Dance?"



Ok I got the answer. You guys will Photoshop your victory.



#BANvAFG pic.twitter.com/F76fGFxcGv — Tanisha Gupta (@Tanisha2409) September 20, 2018

It would've been best if Afghanistan celebrated this victory with Nagin dance — Muneeb Ur Rahman (@delusionistsays) September 20, 2018

Today is Afghan jalebi not nagin dance.#BANvAFG — Chacha (@Chest_Thumping) September 20, 2018

Birthday boy Rashid Khan was the star of the show, playing a key role with both the bat and ball as Afghanistan outclassed Bangladesh.

Rashid Khan, who on Thursday celebrated his 20th birthday, scored a half-century and took two wickets.

Rashid scored a rapid unbeaten 32-ball 57 with eight fours and a six to lift Afghanistan to an imposing 255-7 after their captain Asghar Afghan won the toss and decided to bat at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Rashid, who finished with 2-13 in nine overs and affected a run out, claimed the prized wickets of Shakib Al Hasan (32) and Mahmudullah Riyad (27) as Bangladesh were bundled out for 119 in 42.1 overs.

Afghanistan next take on Pakistan in a Super Four game in Abu Dhabi on Friday while title holders India meet Bangladesh in Dubai in the second match of the day.