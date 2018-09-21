 
"Where Is Nagin Dance": Fans Troll Bangladesh After Asia Cup 2018 Defeat To Afghanistan

Updated: 21 September 2018 13:43 IST

Bangladesh lost by 136 runs to Afghanistan in their Asia Cup 2018 group match.

Bangladesh were completely outclassed by Afghanistan, losing the Asia Cup group match by 136 runs. © AFP

Bangladesh were outplayed and outclassed as Afghanistan registered a massive 136-run win to top Group B at the Asia Cup 2018 being held in United Arab Emirates (UAE). Following the embarrassing defeat, Bangladesh came under fire from fans on Twitter with many asking where the team's infamous 'nagin dance' celebration had disappeared. The Bangladesh team first did the 'nagin dance' after their win over hosts Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy. But since that day, the celebration has come back to haunt them time and again with Indian fans mocking the Bangladeshis with the celebration post the Dinesh Karthik's heroics in the Nidahas Trophy final.

The celebration once again returned to haunt Bangladesh as fans on Twitter mocked the team post their defeat on Thursday.

Birthday boy Rashid Khan was the star of the show, playing a key role with both the bat and ball as Afghanistan outclassed Bangladesh.

Rashid Khan, who on Thursday celebrated his 20th birthday, scored a half-century and took two wickets.

Rashid scored a rapid unbeaten 32-ball 57 with eight fours and a six to lift Afghanistan to an imposing 255-7 after their captain Asghar Afghan won the toss and decided to bat at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Rashid, who finished with 2-13 in nine overs and affected a run out, claimed the prized wickets of Shakib Al Hasan (32) and Mahmudullah Riyad (27) as Bangladesh were bundled out for 119 in 42.1 overs.

Afghanistan next take on Pakistan in a Super Four game in Abu Dhabi on Friday while title holders India meet Bangladesh in Dubai in the second match of the day.

Afghanistan Rashid Khan Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Match 6
