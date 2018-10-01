 
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

After Asia Cup Triumph, MS Dhoni Plays Football With Nick Jonas In Mumbai

Updated: 01 October 2018 17:43 IST

MS Dhoni is not a part of the Indian Test team and has some spare time now.

MS Dhoni was pictured playing some football in his time away from cricket. © Facebook

MS Dhoni was part of the Indian cricket team that beat Bangladesh in a thrilling final to clinch its seventh Asia Cup title. MS Dhoni might not have had a spectacular tournament with the bat but was once again impressive behind the stumps. With the Indian team's focus now shifting to the two-match Test series against the Windies, Dhoni, who retired from Test cricket in 2014, has some time off. On Sunday, the former India captain was pictured taking part in a charity football game with Bollywood stars like Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Khemu, Ishan Khatter, Dino Morea and American singer Nick Jonas.

Bae in Bombae!! #friends #mumbai #football @nickjonas

India, in the absence of captain Virat Kohli, beat Bangladesh in a last-ball finish to retain the Asia Cup title.

In the Super Four match against Afghanistan, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma was rested and Dhoni stepped up to captain the side in ODIs again -- for a record 200th time.

After Ricky Ponting and Stephen Fleming, Dhoni became only the third cricketer to captain in 200 ODIs.

During the tournament, Dhoni also completed a total of 800 dismissals in the field, becoming the first Asian player and third overall to do so.

The Indian superstar is behind South African cricketer Mark Boucher (998) and Adam Gilchrist (905) of Australia.

Courtesy his exploits in the Asia Cup final, Dhoni (184) has now extended his lead for most stumpings in international cricket. Dhoni is followed by Kumar Sangakkara (139) and Romesh Kaluwitharana (101) in the list.

Highlights
  • MS Dhoni was pictured playing football in Mumbai
  • Nick Jonas was also part of the charity football match
  • India take on the Windies in a 2-match Test series, starting October 4
