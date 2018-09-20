 
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Asia Cup 2018: 'Birthday Boy' Rashid Khan Hits A Fiery Fifty Against Bangladesh, Causes A Twitterstorm

Updated: 20 September 2018 21:07 IST

Rashid Khan batted superbly helping Afghanistan reach a competitive total against Bangladesh.

Asia Cup 2018:
Rashid Khan remained unbeaten on 57 runs for Afghanistan © Twitter

Rashid Khan made his birthday memorable for his team after he helped Afghanistan post 255/7 in 50 overs against Bangladesh on Thursday in their Asia Cup match. When his team was reeling at 150/6 after 37.1 overs and looked to settle for an under-par total, Rashid Khan (57*) ensured Afghanistan breached the 250-run mark. He was ably supported by Gulbadin Naib (42*) in putting on a partnership of 95 runs (off 56 balls). Rashid hit the ball ferociously all over the park. His inning was laced with eight boundaries and a six. After his stupendous showing with the bat, social media was abuzz with praises for the birthday boy.

After winning the toss, Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan elected to bat first. Opener Ihsanullah Janat (8) couldn't stay long in the middle as he fell prey to debutant Abu Hider's delivery in the second over itself. Mohammad Shahzad (37) stood solid for Afghanistan but Bangladesh kept the batting side under pressure throughout. Shakib Al Hasan was the stand out performer for Bangladesh as he finished with bowling figures of 4/42. He took the crucial wickets of Shahzad, Asghar (8), Samiullah Shenwari (18) and Mohammad Nabi (10).

Afghanistan had knocked Sri Lanka out of the Asia Cup after beating the island nation by 91 runs. Bangladesh too defeated Sri Lanka in the tournament opener by 137 runs.

Both Afghanistan and Bangladesh are already through to the Super Four stage. Bangladesh will take on India in their Super Four clash on Friday while Afghanistan will play Pakistan in the second Super Four match the same day.

Comments
Topics : Rashid Khan Afghanistan Bangladesh Cricket Team Asia Cup 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • Rashid Khan remained unbeaten on 57 runs
  • He helped Afghanistan reach 255/7 in their 50 overs
  • Gulbadin Naib also chipped in with his unbeaten 42
