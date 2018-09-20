Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Live Score: Bangladesh, Afghanistan Expected To Make The Most Of Dead Rubber

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in their last group stage encounter on Thursday. While the Tigers will have to opt for a new opening combination, the bowling department continues to remain steady. Nazmul Hossain is expected to replace the left-hander at the top. Mushfiqur Rahim might be rested as well. For Afghanistan, a good outing with the bat will augur well for the team. The top order looks in good touch but the middle order continues to remain vulnerable. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

Both Bangladesh and Afghanistan have already made it to the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2018 and the winner of the match will be the table topper of Group B. However, it does not matter who tops the groups stage because all teams in Super Four will play against each other. Bangladesh outclassed Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the tournament opener on 15th September. It was Asghar Afghan's boys' first win over the island country in ODI cricket. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2018 Asia Cup straight from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

16:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Group B match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh have faced each other five times in ODIs with the latter winning three of those encounters. The last time they faced each other was in 2016 at Dhaka, and Bangladesh had registered a 141-run win over Afghanistan.

Bangladesh Squad: Liton Das(w), Mohammad Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mominul Haque, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto

Afghanistan squad: Asghar Afghan (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmat Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shinwari, Munir Ahmad Kakar (wk), Sayed Ahmad Sherzad, Sharafudin Ashraf, Yamin Ahmadzai