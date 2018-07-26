Rashid Khan, Shahid Afridi, Eoin Morgan Among Icon Players For T10 League

Since the advent of the Twenty20 format, the cricketing arena has witnessed numerous unorthodox shots, catches and ripping deliveries by bowlers. Now, it's time for T10 action. Some of the best short-format cricketers from around the world will be a part of the second edition of the T10 League, to be played later this year. The mini draft ahead of the league was conducted on July 24 in Dubai. The tournament will see eight teams vying for one title.

Kerala Kings, the 2017 champions, retained Eoin Morgan, choosing him as their icon player, while the other first-edition teams chose Rashid Khan (Maratha Arabians), Shahid Afridi (Pakhtoons), Sunil Narine (Bengal Tigers), Shoaib Malik (Punjabi Legends) and Brendon McCullum (Rajputs - earlier Team Sri Lanka).

The remainder of the teams will be picked in the second draft in September.

The first edition of the tournament was played over four days in December last year in Sharjah. A total of 13 games were played, making it a neatly packed tournament.

This time, with two teams added, there will be 28 games, with the action spanning 10 days.

Speaking about his inclusion, Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid said: "I am extremely excited to be playing for Maratha Arabians in the second season of the T10 League. After having played Twenty20 cricket all over the world, I was looking forward to a challenge. Playing the T10 format is the perfect step up for me. I am looking forward to playing the world's shortest format alongside some iconic players."

Team and players:

Bengal Tigers: Sunil Narine (Icon player), Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Asif Ali, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Karachians: Shane Watson (Icon player), Jofra Archer, Anton Devcich, Colin de Grandhomme, Ben Laughlin

Kerala Kings: Eoin Morgan (Icon player), Kieron Pollard, Sohail Tanvir, Paul Stirling, Dasun Shanaka

Maratha Arabians: Rashid Khan (Icon player), James Faulkner, Alex Hales, Dwayne Bravo, Kamran Akmal

Northern Warriors: Darren Sammy (Icon player), Andre Russell, Dwayne Smith, Wahab Riaz, Nicholas Pooran

Pakhtoons: Shahid Afridi (Icon player), Colin Ingram, David Willey, Mohammad Irfan, Liam Dawson

Punjabi Legends: Shoaib Malik (Icon player), Evin Lewis, Chris Jordan, Luke Ronchi, Liam Plunkett

Rajputs: Brendon McCullum (Icon player), Mohammad Hafeez, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Shahzad.