Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Asia Cup 2018: Virat Kohli Praises India After Thumping Win Over Pakistan In Asia Cup

Updated: 24 September 2018 16:25 IST

India outclassed Pakistan by 9 wickets in their Asia Cup Super Four clash.

Virat Kohli has been rested for the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 © AFP

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Monday showered praise on India after their thumping 9-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan. India rode on stellar centuries by skipper Rohit Sharma (111*) and Shikhar Dhawan (114) outclassing Pakistan comfortably. India reached the 238-run target in only 39.3 overs for the loss of a single wicket. After the match, several past and present cricketers applauded team India's efforts. Joining the bandwagon was Virat Kohli, who posted a congratulatory message to his team on his official Twitter account. "Well done boys. What a joy to watch.Great win for us. Onwards and upwards #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018", he captioned.

Skipper Rohit and his deputy Dhawan showed their mastery in white ball cricket with stylish hundreds as India took a giant stride towards summit clash of Asia Cup with a comfortable win against Pakistan. The victory was India's biggest win against Pakistan in terms of the number of wickets lost. Rohit and Dhawan flayed the Pakistan attack adding 210 runs for the opening stand to seal their second lopsided victory in the tournament in under 40 overs. It was Rohit's third successive fifty 50 plus score in the tournament with sequence being 52, 83 no and 111 no. Dhawan's is even more impressive with 127, 46, 40 and 114. One of the most fearsome opening pairs in ODI format, Rohit-Dhawan combination were helped by some ordinary bowling from Pakistan with equally sloppy fielding compounding their woes.

Batting first, Pakistan had produced an improved performance, led by India's nemesis Shoaib Malik, scoring 237 for 7 in 50 overs.

India take on Afghanistan in their final Super Four clash on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Asia Cup 2018 Virat Kohli Cricket
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan scored stellar centuries
  • Rohit Sharma scored his 19th ODI century on Sunday
  • Shikhar Dhawan brought up his 15th ODI ton
