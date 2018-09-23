Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir Tweet About Their Accounts Being Hacked

Team India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan , who is quite active on micro-blogging site Twitter, tweeted on Sunday that his account has been hacked. Dhawan, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 , took to Twitter to inform about his account being compromised and wrote, "Hi friends, please ignore any messages you may have received from my handle recently. My account was compromised but it has been restored."

Hi friends, please ignore any messages you may have received from my handle recently. My account was compromised but it has been restored. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 23, 2018

Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan received a message from Dhawan's hacked account and he didn't waste any time in informing his IPL teammate about the same. "I received it bach Gaya," Rashid's response read.

I received it bach Gaya — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) September 23, 2018

Earlier, veteran Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir's Twitter account was also hacked by anonymous hackers on Saturday.

After hacking Gambhir's account, the hackers sent out messages to a few popular personalities including the likes of former Australian wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist, Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh, and former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.

After Gambhir's account was restored, he also posted a tweet and tagged all of them with a warning that hackers might have got some personal information out of them.

My earlier tweets regarding my twitter handle being hacked were deleted. This confirms again that my account is hacked. @TwitterIndia @Twitter @TwitterSupport @TwitterSafety need some action from you guys. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 22, 2018

Hi @gilly381 @MClarke23 @KumarSanga2 @IChitrangda my twitter handle seems to be hacked. Please ignore the messages and I fear that hackers may have got out some personal info from you guys as well. Please beware. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 22, 2018

On the work front, Dhawan struggled to make his mark in England but the left-hander is currently the top run-getter in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018.