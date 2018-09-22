 
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Asia Cup: Shikhar Dhawan Joins Illustrious List With This Unique Record

Updated: 22 September 2018 10:56 IST

After struggling in England, Shikhar Dhawan has been brilliant for India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018.

Shikhar Dhawan became the seventh Indian fielder to take four catches in an ODI innings. © AFP

Shikhar Dhawan struggled to make his mark for India in England, receiving a lot of stick from fans and critics for his lacklustre performances with the bat. But after returning to familiar conditions and in the blue of Team India, Dhawan seems to have got his mojo back. The left-hander is currently the top run-getter in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 tournament being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). But on Friday, it was not his performance with the bat but his catching in the outfield that helped him join an illustrious list of Indian fielders to have taken four catches in an ODI innings.

In the Super Four clash against Bangladesh, Dhawan took the catches of Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman to become the seventh Indian, discounting wicketkeepers, to take four catches in an ODI innings.

The list includes stalwarts like Sunil Gavaskar (vs Pakistan in Sharjah, 1985), Mohammad Azharuddin (vs Pakistan in Toronto, 1997), Sachin Tendulkar (vs Pakistan in Dhaka, 1998), Dravid (vs West Indies in Toronto, 1999), Mohammed Kaif (vs Sri Lanka in Johannesburg, 2003) and VVS Laxman (vs Zimbabwe in Perth, 2004).

The overall international record is held by South Africa's Jonty Rhodes, who took 5 catches in an ODI innings against the West Indies in Mumbai in 1993.

Not just in the field, Dhawan has been setting the stage alight with the bat in Asia Cup 2018. The Indian opener tops the run charts in the tournament with 213 runs in three matches at an average of 96.38.

Dhawan scored 40 off 47 balls against Bangladesh as India overhauled Bangladesh's 173 without breaking a sweat. Dhawan's opening partner and India's stand-in captain Rohit Sharma scored a patient 83 not out while MS Dhoni hit 33 off 37 balls as India reached the target in 36.2 overs and with seven wickets in hand.

India have now won all three of their matches in the tournament so far and will next take on Pakistan in a Super Four match on Sunday. India have already gotten the better of their arch-rivals in Asia Cup 2018, having outclassed Pakistan by eight wickets in a Group A match.

Topics : India Cricket Team Bangladesh Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Jonty Rhodes Asia Cup 2018 India vs Bangladesh, Super Four - Match 1 Cricket
Highlights
  • Shikhar Dhawan joins an elite list of Indian fielders
  • Dhawan becomes 7th Indian to take 4 catches in an ODI innings
  • Dhawan achieved the feat in the Super Four clash vs Bangladesh
