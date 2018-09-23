 
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Pakistan Fan, Who Sang Indian National Anthem, Plans Another Peace Gesture For Super Four Clash

Updated: 23 September 2018 09:41 IST

Pakistan fan, Adil Taj, revealed why he sang the Indian national anthem and his plans for the India vs Pakistan Super Four clash on Sunday.

Adil Taj said the decision to sing the Indian national anthem was a small gesture of peace. © Twitter

An India vs Pakistan clash is always full of intensity on and off the field. Supporters of both countries follow their teams fervently. However, a Pakistan fan has become the darling of the social media after a video of him singing the Indian national anthem during the India vs Pakistan group stage match at the Asia Cup 2018 went viral. In the video, which has been widely shared on various social media platforms, the fan with the Pakistan flag draped around his neck, is seen singing the Indian national anthem word for word. On Saturday, the name of the Pakistan fan was revealed and Adil Taj opened up on why he sang India's national anthem in the stadium.

Adil Taj said that it was a "small gesture towards peace" and revealed that he would carry both the India and Pakistan flags for the Super Four clash between the two countries at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

India kicked off their Asia Cup 2018 campaign on a high. First, they beat minnows Hong Kong by 26 runs and then registered a resounding eight-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan before thrashing Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first match of the Super Four stage.

With three wins in the trot, India go into the tie as favourites. Indian batsmen and bowlers have been firing on all cylinders but will need to guard against complacency, especially against the unpredictable Pakistan outfit.

Pakistan, meanwhile, survived a massive scare in their Super Four encounter against Afghanistan. In the end, veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik got them over the line with three balls to spare and three wickets in hand.

Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan, Super Four - Match 3 Cricket
Highlights
  • Pakistan fan reveals why he sang the Indian national anthem
  • Adil Taj said he would carry flags of both countries for Super Four match
  • India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in the group match
