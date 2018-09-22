Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan, Super Four: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming Online

Three days after facing each other, India and Pakistan will once again clash, this time, in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2018 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. India had won their Group stage match against Pakistan and will be hoping for more of the same on Sunday. India have been in top form with both the batsmen and bowlers putting in impressive performances. India will be looking for their fourth straight win in the tournament but will need to be wary against Pakistan, who on their day are capable of a strong showing as seen in the Champions Trophy 2017 final in England. Even without their regular captain Virat Kohli, the Indian batting looked formidable and lived up to the billing by scoring freely on a surface that is not the most conducive for strokeplay.

When will the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan, Super Four match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan, Super Four match will be played on September 23, 2018.

Where will the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan, Super Four match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan, Super Four match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan, Super Four match begin?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan, Super Four match will begin at 5pm (IST).

Which TV channels will telecast the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan, Super Four match?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan, Super Four match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan, Super Four?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan, Super Four live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)