Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan Include Fast Bowler Shaheen Afridi In 16-Member Squad

Updated: 04 September 2018 17:55 IST

Pakistan will begin their campaign at the Asia Cup on September 16.

18-year-old fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been included in the squad. © ICC

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced their 16-member for the Asia Cup 2018. Pakistan will begin their campaign against the winner of the ongoing Asia Cup qualifiers on September 16. Sarfraz Ahmed will lead the side. Sarfraz had also led Pakistan to their Champions Trophy victory in 2017. Pakistan have been placed in Pool A in the six-nation Asia Cup along with arch-rivals India. Pakistan will clash with India in the group stage match in Dubai on September 19.

Pakistan will bank on their in-form batsman Fakhar Zaman in the batting department. Fakhar Zaman had recently become the fastest to reach 1,000 One-day International (ODI) runs, reaching the milestone in just 18 innings.

The opening batsman had also become the first Pakistan cricketer to score a double-century in the ODIs.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been included in the squad while opening batsman Shan Masood has also received a call-up for the six-nation tournament.

The two-time Asia Cup champions Pakistan last won the tournament in 2012 after defeating Bangladesh in the final. In 2014, Pakistan finished as runners-up after losing the final to Sri Lanka.

In the 2018 edition, the Asia Cup will return to its traditional 50-over ODI format after a T20I competition was played in 2016.

Pakistan squad:

Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi.

 

Highlights
  • Pakistan will begin their campaign at the Asia Cup on September 16
  • Pakistan will clash with India in the group stage match in Dubai
  • Zaman had recently become the fastest to reach 1,000 ODI runs
