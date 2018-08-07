 
Pakistan Cricket Board Announces 2018-19 Central Contracts

Updated: 07 August 2018 19:17 IST

Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed among Category A players

Earlier this month, the PCB had revised the contracts of its international players. © AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced its centrally contracted players list for the 2018-19 season. "The 2017-18 Financial Year marked the conclusion of a 3 year financial formula agreed between PCB and its Players. In concert with Players' Representatives Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Senior Player Shoaib Malik, PCB is pleased to inform that it has reached a fresh 3 Year Financial Remuneration Agreement with its players," read the PCB press release.

In the New Central Contracts, PCB raised the monthly remuneration for each of its categories ranging between 25-30 percent, has also increased its Players Match Fees by 20 percent across categories. An agreed percentage increase will also be given to the players in years two and 3 of the new agreement.

Meanwhile, a New Category, "E", has been added to the Central Contracts to recognize performers on the Domestic Circuit as well as to encourage the continuing development of emerging cricketers from the Junior Cricket Level.

Under the newly-announced financial package, a domestic player in the playing eleven will be entitled to get Rs 91,000 for one Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class match and one-day match.

The remaining four players of the 15-member domestic squad will be given Rs 34,750 for each first-class match of the Quaid-e-Azam tournament and one-day match. While match fees of the domestic players participating in the one-day tournament have increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per match, players participating in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy have got a hike from Rs 25, 000 to Rs 50,000, per match.

The match fees of players participating in the T20 tournament also saw a hike from Rs 24,000 to Rs 30,000 per match.

Earlier this month, the PCB had revised the contracts of its international players and increased their monthly remuneration along with their match fees per game.

Category A: Azhar Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir

Category B: Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Asad Shafiq, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan

Category C: Mohammad Abbas, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan, Shan Masood, Imad Wasim

Category D: Rumman Raees, Asif Ali, Rahat Ali, Usman Salahuddin, Hussain Talat

Category E: Bilal Asif, Saad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza

(With ANI inputs)

Highlights
  • PCB raised the monthly remuneration for each of its categories
  • A New Category, "E", has been added to the Central Contracts
  • The players match fees has been increased by 20 percent across categories
