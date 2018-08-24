 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Fakhar Zaman Says Favourites Tag Suits Pakistan For 2019 World Cup

Updated: 24 August 2018 18:13 IST

Fakhar Zaman has notched up the scores of 85, 210 not out, 43 not out and 117 in his last four innings.

Fakhar Zaman Says Favourites Tag Suits Pakistan For 2019 World Cup
Fakhar Zaman has enjoyed a purple patch for his national team © AFP

In-form Fakhar Zaman on Friday said that the favourites tag for the 2019 ICC World Cup suits Pakistan perfectly. Top-order batsman Fakhar Zaman has enjoyed a purple patch for his national team in the past few months. Zaman has notched up the scores of 85, 210 not out, 43 not out and 117 in his last four innings in the One-day Internationals (ODIs). He also said that Pakistan will be well equipped to win the 2019 World Cup at England and Wales. "We will travel to England to win the title and not just to make up the numbers. I do feel that it is right for us to be labelled favourites for the 2019 World Cup as our team will be well equipped for this tournament," Zaman was quoted as saying by ICC.com.

However, Zaman said that his current focus is on the Asia Cup 2018 where Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India.

"At the moment, I am fully focused on doing well in the upcoming Asia Cup," Zaman said.

"Of course, the 2019 World Cup is an important tournament, but it's far too early for me to start planning for it as there are other international assignments to take care of before that tournament," he added.

Zaman averages a magnificent 76.07 for Pakistan in the 50-over format. However, he is still to get a break in Test cricket for the side.

The 28-year-old Zaman also said to prove himself in the longest format of the game will always remain his dream.

"Regardless of which team I play against, the fact is that Test cricket is one format that provides the ultimate test of skills for a player and to perform well in this form of the game is my dream," Zaman said.

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Fakhar Zaman Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS. Also get the latest Asian Games 2018 live updates, news and medals tally.
Highlights
  • Zaman has notched up the scores of 85, 210 not out, 43 not out and 117
  • Fakhar Zaman has enjoyed a purple patch for his national team
  • Zaman said that his current focus is on the Asian Cup 2018
Related Articles
Pakistan Thrash Zimbabwe For ODI Series Sweep
Pakistan Thrash Zimbabwe For ODI Series Sweep
Unstoppable Fakhar Zaman Sets New ODI Record, Surpasses Viv Richards
Unstoppable Fakhar Zaman Sets New ODI Record, Surpasses Viv Richards
4th ODI: Fakhar Zaman Hits Record Double Ton As Pakistan Crush Zimbabwe
4th ODI: Fakhar Zaman Hits Record Double Ton As Pakistan Crush Zimbabwe
Fakhar Zaman Becomes First Pakistan Cricketer To Score Double Century In ODIs
Fakhar Zaman Becomes First Pakistan Cricketer To Score Double Century In ODIs
Pakistan
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq Break All-Time Opening Partnership Record In ODIs
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 23 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.