Rohit Sharma, after a forgettable India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy, is back in action for the Indian cricket team. This time the format is ODIs and the opponent - England. The first ODI will be played in Nagpur on Thursday and ahead of that Rohit Sharma was asked about his poor form in recent times. Rohit Sharma was clearly miffed by the concerns and said there will be upa and downs in a player's career.

"What kind of a question is that? This is a different format, different time. As usual, as cricketers, we know there will be ups and downs and I have faced a lot in my career so this is nothing new to me. We know every day is a fresh day, every series is a fresh series,” Rohit Sharma said ahead of the 1st India vs England ODI .

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday played down speculations about his future in international cricket, saying it is irrelevant to talk about his career at a time when he is "focussed" on the three ODIs against England and the ICC Champions Trophy. India will tune up for the Champions Trophy, starting February 19, with the three One-Day Internationals against England beginning with the first one on Thursday.

"How it is relevant that I talk about my future plans when there are three ODIs and a Champions Trophy. The reports (on my future) are going on for a number of years and I am not here to clarify those reports," Rohit said at the pre-match press conference.

"For me, the three games (against England) and the Champions Trophy is very important. My focus is on these games and I will see what happens thereafter," the India skipper added.

Rohit has been battling poor form for a while now with the batter managing only 31 runs across five innings at an abysmal average of 6.20 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

While there is no doubt that he is not looking to walk into international sunset anytime soon, there were reports that the BCCI has asked him to spell out his future plans after the Champions Trophy.

Advertisement

With PTI inputs