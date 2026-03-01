Australia great Matthew Hayden was not too pleased with the umpiring in the India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 match. On the fourth ball of the 19th over bowled by Arshdeep Singh, Hayden called out on-field umpire Alex Wharf. Arshdeep delivered one outside off-stump, but the umpire initially did not signal it a wide - much to Hayden's dismay in the commentary box. "That has to be a wide. What sort of call is that? Has to be some action there," Hayden said. Replays confirmed the umpire had erred.

Talking about the match, Sanju Samson led India's recovery with captain Suryakumar Yadav in support as India reached 98/2 at the halfway mark of their chase of 196 in a must-win encounter. India need another 98 runs from 60 balls to make the semifinals.

Samson smashed three sixes and six fours to bring up a 26-ball fifty and was unbeaten on 54, while Suryakumar was on 18 not out. The duo added 57 runs for the unbroken third wicket.

Suryakumar also survived a chance when Gudakesh Motie failed to hold on to a tough return catch in the 10th over.

Having lost two key wickets inside the powerplay, India were 53/2 after six overs, but Samson and Suryakumar stabilised the innings, maintaining the run rate around 10 per over.

West Indies executed a clear attacking blueprint in their virtual quarter-final, riding on Roston Chase's foundation before launching a late assault to post an imposing 195/4.

Chase, making full use of two reprieves, struck a fluent 40 off 25 balls while adding 68 runs for the opening wicket with Shai Hope (32 off 33). The pair provided solid early momentum with a measured yet proactive approach.

India clawed back briefly when Jasprit Bumrah delivered a double strike in the 12th over to halt the charge, but the respite did not last long.

Rovman Powell (34 not out off 19; 3x4, 2x6) and Jason Holder (37 not out off 22; 2x4, 3x6) launched a ferocious counter-attack, stitching together an unbeaten 76-run partnership for the fifth wicket off just 35 balls to provide the perfect finishing flourish.

India bowled Bumrah in short bursts and held him back for the death overs despite his impact in the middle phase. The strategy, however, misfired,