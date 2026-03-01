Defending champions and co-hosts India secured the last semifinal spot of the ongoing T20 World Cup after a five-wicket win over West Indies in the Super Eights on Sunday with four balls remaining. After West Indies lost the toss and posted a challenging 195-4, opener Sanju Samson led India to 199-5 in 19.2 overs with a belligerent unbeaten 97 off 50 balls in front of a home crowd of 68,000 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. India's highest-ever successful chase at the T20 World Cup set up a semifinal clash against unpredictable England in Mumbai on Thursday.

Samson slammed a six and a four off the first two balls of the final over of India's innings to break West Indies' hearts.

After hitting the winning runs, an Samson dropped to his knees, took off his helmet and looked towards the sky before offering a prayer.

New Zealand will meet 2024 runner-up South Africa in the first semifinal at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. South Africa stayed perfect at the tournament after beating Zimbabwe by five wickets earlier Sunday.

India finished second in Group 1 behind South Africa. West Indies failed to advance after finishing third in the group.

Jason Holder (37 not out) and Rovman Powell (34 not out) shared a 76-run unbroken partnership as every West Indies batter reached double figures. Opener Roston Chase top-scored with 40 runs off 25 balls, and Shimron Hetmyer smashed a 12-ball 27, with two of his team's 10 sixes.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah took 2-36 in four overs, including the wickets of Chase and Hetmyer.

All-rounder George Linde – brought in for the game to rest Keshav Maharaj – picked up 1-22 in three overs and then scored a crucial 30 not out off 21 balls batting at No. 7 as South Africa continued its unbeaten run to the semifinals.

Dewald Brevis hit 42 off 18 balls with four sixes, while Tristan Stubbs anchored the innings home with 21 not out off 24 balls, as South Africa finished with 154-5 in 17.5 overs.

