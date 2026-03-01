Defending champions and co-hosts India on Sunday booked their place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after beating West Indies in their last Super 8 encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sanju Samson scored a match-winning 97 to help India overhaul West Indies' total of 195/4 with four balls to spare in what was effectively a virtual quarterfinal, since both sides needed a win to advance to the knockouts. Samson remained unbeaten on 97 off 50 balls.

India, who finished second in Group 1, will now take on Super 8 Group 2 table-toppers England in the second semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The first semi-final will see South Africa squaring off against New Zealand in Kolkata on Wednesday.

T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals Line-Up:

South Africa vs New Zealand, 1st Semi-Final, Wednesday, March 4, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (Time: 7 PM)

India vs England, 2nd Semi-Final, Thursday, March 5, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (Time: 7 PM)

Asked to bat first, West Indies posted a competitive 195 for four, riding on contributions from Roston Chase (40), Shai Hope (32), Jason Holder (37 not out) and Rovman Powell (34 not out).

In reply, Samson produced a chasing masterclass, hammering 12 fours and four sixes in his scintillating 50-ball knock as India overhauled the target with four balls to spare.

He found solid support in Tilak Varma (27), Suryakumar Yadav (18) and Hardik Pandya (17), who ensured there were no late hiccups.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/36) was the pick of the Indian bowlers with two crucial wickets, while Jason Holder (2/38) and Shamar Joseph (2/42) also claimed two scalps for West Indies.

Samson slammed a six and a four on the first two balls of the final over of India's innings to break West Indies hearts.

Having lifted the T20 World Cup title in 2012 and 2016, they've now failed to qualify for the semi-finals in the last editions.

(With PTI Inputs)