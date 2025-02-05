The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed new ODI jersey for the Indian team on Wednesday, days ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The team will start wearing the jersey from its three-match ODI series against England that kicks off on Thursday in Nagpur. The Board shared a series of pictures on X, featuring players of the Indian cricket team posing in the new jersey. The entire India squad, barring Rohit Sharma, was present in the pictures shared by the BCCI.

As Rohit was found missing from photos, his absence saw one of his old posts being shared by fans on social media.

"Someone's missing here ?? Not easy to work from home I guess," read the surfaced post of Rohit that he made in 2020, while commenting on an International Cricket Council (ICC) collage.

Indian captain Rohit on Wednesday played down speculations about his future in international cricket, saying it is irrelevant to talk about his career at a time when he is "focussed" on the three ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy.

India will tune up for the Champions Trophy, starting February 19, with the three ODIs against England beginning with the first one in Nagpur on Thursday.

"How it is relevant that I talk about my future plans when there are three ODIs and a Champions Trophy. The reports (on my future) are going on for a number of years and I am not here to clarify those reports," Rohit said at the pre-match press conference.

"For me, the three games (against England) and the Champions Trophy is very important. My focus is on these games and I will see what happens thereafter," the India skipper added.

The 37-year-old has been battling poor form for a while now, managing only 31 runs across five innings at an abysmal average of 6.20 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

(With PTI Inputs)