In a hilarious and rather bizarre video that has surfaced on social media, Team India's trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul seemed to have forgot picking up the ODI series trophy that they won after beating England 3-0. India completed the sweep against England on Wednesday after Rohit's men secured a 142-run victory in the third and final match at Ahmedabad. As the boys celebrated the team's win, a video showed Rohit, Rahul and Kohli walking past the trophy before realizing they had to pick it up too.

"Trophy hi bhool gaye [they forgot the trophy]!", a fan wrote on social media while sharing the video which has now gone viral.

teeno ke teeno paagal, trophy hi bhul gayepic.twitter.com/IJhJPKqjwy — T. (@iklamhaa) February 13, 2025

Team India absolutely bossed England in the 3-match series, emerging as the better side in all three departments. Skipper Rohit couldn't be happier.

"There is a bit of freedom in the squad to go out there and play the way you want. The World Cup (2023) was a perfect example of that. We want to continue to do that. There will be times it will not fall in place but that's okay," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.

He was very happy with team putting up a collective show and everyone putting up satisfactory performances.

"Very very pleasing (with the way the series went). We knew there would be challenges that we could face," he added.

Without going into specifics, Rohit said India will be looking to further improve their game with the Champions Trophy, beginning on February 19, in mind.

"Obviously, there are certain things we are looking at and I am not going to stand here and explain those. It is our job as well to keep some consistency within the squad and the communication is clear.

"Obviously a champion team wants to get better every game and move forward from there," he added.

Player of the match and series, Shubman Gill said the hundred was one of his better knocks because there was some help for fast bowlers initially.

"I was feeling good. I think this was one of the better knocks. The pitch was a bit tricky at the start so it's satisfying. There was a bit for the fast bowlers.

"It was seaming, so the chat was to rotate strike and not lose wickets in Power Play, build on the momentum and take it from there," he said.

