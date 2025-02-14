England pacer Jofra Archer was caught napping in the team's dugout during the 3rd ODI against India in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The incident happened during the 25th over of England's innings with the visitors chasing 357 to win. During the innings, cameras spotted taking a nap on the dugout with Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone batting in the middle. A video of the same has gone viral on social media as former India head coach Ravi Shastri said on air 'Nice time for a nap'.

Archer player four of the five T20Is, as well as one ODI, taking just seven wickets during the tour.

It was a total dominating show from Team India as they registered a big 142-run victory over England in the 3rd ODI as the hosts swept away the three-match series.

India ticked all the remaining boxes with vice-captain Shubman Gill (112) following up his twin fifties earlier in the series with a seventh ODI ton of his career while middle-order mainstays Virat Kohli (52) and Shreyas Iyer (78) pushed India to a formidable 356 in the first half.

Indian bowlers then took over the mantle to complete the England demolition job, bundling out the visitors for a mere 214 in 34.2 overs to complete a comprehensive victory - their second largest in ODIs in terms of runs against a familiar opponent.

There was no change in the script for English, who came crashing down against spin after a sparkling start against pace, which was provided by the pair of Ben Duckett (34) and Phil Salt (24) in tow.

The slowness of the surface aided Indian bowlers as strike-making became difficult as the match progressed.

Duckett took charge of England's response early on but played one shot too many. After smacking Arshdeep Singh (2/33) for four consecutive boundaries around the park in the fifth over, he again went after the left-arm seamer but was deceived by the 'pace off' knuckle ball.

"Very very pleasing (with the way the series went). We knew there will be challenges that we could face. I mean there is nothing I could have done about that (the ball that got rid of him today). Credit to the bowler and the bowler is there to get you out and you are there as a batter to challenge that. Just nicked the ball, second ball I was facing and couldn't have done anything about that. I don't see there was anything wrong we did this series," said India skipper Rohit Sharma after the win.

