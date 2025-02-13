England suffered a disappointing 3-0 ODI series sweep at the hands of India on Wednesday. The side failed to challenge the Rohit Sharma-led side in any of the games and its batters looked clueless against the Indian spinners. While talking about the struggle of England batters, former India player Ravi Shastri pointed out that the players have had just one training session during the entire ODI series. Ex-England player Kevin Pietersen also slammed the players of his nation for taking 'disrespecting Indian conditions'.

"From what I've heard, England have had just one net session this entire trip, if not any. If you're not prepared to do the hard yards, you're not going to improve," said Shastri during commentary in third ODI.

Meanwhile, England great Pietersen said, "The 2-hour flight from Dubai across here. He (Tom Banton) was on the golf course yesterday. He wasn't batting, and where have the issues come? The start, 1 for 60, 2 for 80. And then, what happens? None of them can play spin. And how do you improve playing spin?"

After the game, Pietersen revealed that he read an article where a journalist claimed that the England players could not have sufficient training due to injury concerns and the little gap after the T20I series that preceded the ODIs.

Notably, the India vs England T20I series concluded on February 2, while the ODI matches took place on February 6, 9 and 12.

"Just got sent an article where a leading UK journo has said that Shastri & I got it wrong last night when discussing England not training," said Pietersen in a post on X.

"Reason - injuries and quick turnaround between games...!

"Do me a f*****g favour! Stop writing about cricket if you're going to write such rubbish.

"Injuries are part of sport and this schedule is like every bilateral series almost ever played.

"Injuries are NOT stopping batters from batting against net bowlers and learning the art of playing spin. And that's where they should have been to IMPROVE! Trust me on this one as it saved my career against spin!

"It seems the journos are in cahoots with what we're trying to be brainwashed into believing! You won't fool the fan with such!"

Both India and England now head up to the Champions Trophy that is set to kick off on February 19.