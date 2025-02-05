Team India's mainstay across all formats, Rishabh Pant, has decided to contribute 10% of all his commercial earnings towards the Rishabh Pant Foundation moving forward. The star wicket-keeper batter envisions playing a strategic role in furthering cricketing and non-cricketing causes through this endeavour. Pant, who is gearing up to don an important role for the Men in Blue in the forthcoming Champions Trophy, considers this project close to his heart and will enumerate upon the finer details of the initiative in the coming couple of months.

“Everything I am, everything I have is because of the beautiful sport of cricket and all that I have learnt from life. I am grateful to be in the position that I am and off late, I have thought through deeply about giving back to the sport and the society in large. Ab isse better time kya ho sakta hai? Going forward, I am dedicating 10% of all my commercial earnings towards the Rishabh Pant Foundation. Main bahut excited hu and I can't wait to get started and share more about this plan with all of you,” Rishabh Pant said.

Rishabh, 27, debuted for India in 2017 has seamlessly risen the ranks to become an exceptional asset for the team in both white and red ball cricket. He has played for the country in 150 international matches across ODIs, T20Is, and Tests, and was an integral part of the team that brought home the T20 World Cup last year, ending India's 11-year-long wait for an International Cricket Council (ICC) trophy.

However, his significance has been particularly felt in Test matches, recording centuries in Australia, England, and South Africa, which have been unprecedented feats for an Indian wicket-keeper. Rishabh's efforts have been recognised vividly by the broader cricket fraternity, resulting in him becoming the most expensive player ever in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Lucknow Super Giant shelled out Rs 27 crore to secure his services in the recent mega auction, also designating him as the captain of the franchise. He has been collectively touted as a potential captaincy candidate, having already led India in T20Is and the Delhi Capitals in the IPL too.