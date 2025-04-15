Punjab Kings defended the lowest-ever total in Indian Premier League (IPL) history as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in a thrilling match in Mullanpur on Tuesday. Chasing 112 for a win, KKR were comfortably placed at 71 for 3 in 9.1 overs, but they suffered a sensational collapse to be bowled out for 95 in 15.1 overs. KKR lost seven wickets and scored just 24 runs in six overs after that.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the main architect of Punjab's improbable-looking win with his excellent figures of 4/28. He took the crucial wickets of Ajinkya Rahane (17), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (37), Rinku Singh (2) and Ramandeep Singh (0) to orchestrate KKR's stunning downfall -- the last two in consecutive balls in the 12th over.

The win put a broad smile on PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta's face and she celebrated the win with the PBKS player. She went and hugged Yuzvendra Chahal for his great bowling vs KKR.

Pacer Marco Jansen chipped in with three wickets for 17 runs while Xavier Bartlett, Glenn Maxwell and Arshdeep Singh got one each as KKR allowed PBKS to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat.

The earlier lowest total defended was 116 by Chennai Super Kings against then Kings XI Punjab in 2009.

Sunil Narine (5) was looking for his characteristic explosive start but Jansen had other ideas as he was cleaned up by the South African. That was the start Punjab were looking for and it got even better as Xavier Bartlett got the other opener Quinton de Kock (2) in the next over.

KKR captain Rahane held the innings together for a while along with Raghuvanshi, digging into his vast domestic and international experience.

Rahane was at his best when he lofted a Bartlett half-volley for a straight six into the sightscreen, taking his side to 55 for 2 at the end of powerplay.

The introduction of Chahal in the eighth over did the trick for PBKS as the leg-spinner got Rahane out LBW. Chahal struck again in his next over to give PBSK some hope. He had Raghuvanshi caught at backward point by Bartlett who leaned forward to take a low catch. KKR were 72 for 4 at the halfway stage.

The match seemed to have opened up when Venkatesh Iyer was ruled out LBW off Maxwell in the 11th over, with the third umpire upholding the on-field umpire's decision after a long look.

Chahal then turned the match on its head as he removed the dangerous Rinku Singh (2) who was foxed by a delivery that sneaked between his bat and pad for Inglis to do the rest behind the stumps.

There was no stopping Chahal as he dismissed Ramandeep Singh (0) in the next ball to leave KKR at a precarious 76 for 7 in 11.4 overs.

Jansen joined the party as he got Harshit Rana (0) out with a short delivery that the batter played on. Andre Russell has not scored in double-digit figures before Tuesday's match and he was on fire in the 14th over, hitting two sixes and a four to take 16 runs in total.

KKR needed 17 runs from six overs but they have just two wickets in hand.

Vaibhav Arora survived five balls bowled by Arshdeep Singh but he offered a simple catch to Inglis in the final ball of the 15th over.

Earlier, KKR dished out a clinical bowling show to bundle out hosts Punjab Kings out for a mere 111 -- the third lowest total in this season of the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer's ploy to bat first after winning the toss at their home ground backfired as all their batters, except openers Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (30) struggled on the home pitch.

Only three more batters -- Nehal Wadhera (10), Shashank Singh (18) and Xavier Bartlett (11) -- could register double-digit scores.

Some PBKS batters were also guilty of reckless batting and poor shot selection.

Harshit Rana (3/25) was the most successful bowler while Varun Chakaravarthy (2/21) and Sunil Narine (2/14) chipped in with two apiece.

Arya (22 off 12 balls), who hit a sensational hundred to win PBKs' match against Chennai Super Kings, struck two fours off Anrich Nortje in the second over to set the tone of the home side's innings.

Prabhsimran then struck a six and two fours in the next over bowled by Vaibhav Arora, who conceded 20 runs.

Rana was welcomed by Arya with a six but the bowler had the last laugh as the batter holed out to Ramandeep Singh.

In-form PBKS captain Iyer was dismissed first ball with Ramandeep taking a stunning catch.

Ramandeep ran a few yards and made a full length head-first dive and grabbed the ball inches above the turf.

Punjab's shoddy batting show continued as Josh Inglis (2) was bowled by Chakaravarthy as the home side were three wickets down in the fifth over.

Prabhsimran, however, was not affected by the fall of wickets as he smacked Rana for two consecutive sixes in the sixth over. But he got out two balls later to become Rana's third victim of the day.

Ramandeep also grabbed his third catch of the day, all of them off the bowling of Rana, as the duo made a perfect pair.

With 54 for 4 at the end of powerplay, Punjab were clearly in trouble.