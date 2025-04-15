Punjab Kings made history on Tuesday as the Shreyas Iyer-led side successfully defended a low score of 111 against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2025 match in Mullanpur. To put things in perspective, this is the lowest total defended by any IPL team in the history of the tournament that started in 2008. When PBKS were all out for 111, all the talk was about how quickly KKR would reach the target. But halfway in the innings, the tables turned as Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a four-wicket haul. Before this, the lowest total ever defended in IPL was 116/9 by Chennai Super Kings in the 2009 edition.

Lowest totals defended in the IPL

111 - PBKS vs KKR, Mullanpur, 2025

116/9 - CSK vs PBKS, Durban, 2009

118 - SRH vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2018

119/8 - PBKS vs MI, Durban, 2009

119/8 - SRH vs PWI, Pune, 2013

*excludes rain-affected games

Yuzvendra Chahal led a stunning comeback for Punjab Kings with brilliant figures of 4/28 as the hosts defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in a low-scoring Indian Premier League thriller here on Tuesday. After restricting PBKS for 111 inside 16 overs, KKR looked set for a comfortable win reaching 60 for two in seven overs.

Chahal then ran through KKR middle-order to hand Punjab an unlikely but thrilling win as KKR were all out for 95 in 15.1 overs.

Earlier, Punjab Kings collapsed from 39 for no loss to 111 all out in 15.3 overs with Harshit Rana taking 3/25 while Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine claiming two wickets apiece.

Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (30) fired at the top but the hosts suffered a collapse to be bowled out for 111 for the second lowest score among all teams this season.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 111 in 15.3 overs in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 30; Harshit Rana 3/25, Varun Chakravarthy 2/21, Sunil Narine bagged 2/14) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 95 in 15.1 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 37; Marco Jansen 3/17, Arshdeep Singh 1/11, Yuzvendra Chahal 4/28) by 16 runs.