 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

"Laughing Stock" Jack Leach Not Doing His Job, Says Kevin Pietersen

Updated: 10 September 2019 17:39 IST

Jack Leach hit the headlines when he was part of the last-wicket stand with Ben Stokes that won England the 3rd Ashes Test.

"Laughing Stock" Jack Leach Not Doing His Job, Says Kevin Pietersen
Jack Leach claimed eight wickets in three Tests in the ongoing Ashes 2019. © AFP

Jack Leach survived 17 balls, scoring a single run, while supporting Ben Stokes in his quest of England's noteworthy one-wicket win against Australia in the third Ashes Test in Leeds. However, the 28-year-old left-arm spinner has failed to contribute much for England apart from that one watchful innings. Former captain Kevin Pietersen, who top-scored for England in their Ashes series win in 2005, said Jack Leach was supposed to win matches but he is becoming a "laughing stock". The 39-year-old added that the spinner's performance in the ongoing Ashes "annoys" him.

"It's doing my head in that a bloke who's supposed to win games for England is becoming a laughing stock," Pietersen wrote in a blog for Betway.

"You've got people in the stands taking the mickey out of him, wearing masks and fake glasses. Commentators are talking about his Specsavers deal," he added.

Leach has claimed eight wickets in three Tests so far, conceding 243 runs in five innings. Pietersen claimed that Leach didn't trouble any batmen when England needed him the most.

England lost the fourth Test by 185 runs in Manchester on Sunday as holders Australia retained the Ashes.

"England are losing an Ashes series and he's only taken eight wickets at 30 in three Test matches. It doesn't look like he's troubled anyone. It just annoys me," Pietersen said.

"I don't want to see the crowd talking about how funny he is, or how funny that run was, or Specsavers. I want to see him producing on the field and I want to see him winning matches for England with his bowling," he added.

The fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2019 will be played at the Oval in London from September 12 to 16.

Pietersen opined that "Jack Leach isn't doing his job" before asking him a question to find out what is he up to.

"So what does he want to be remembered as? Does he want to be remembered as this funny guy who can hold a bat, or as a match-winner for England?" the former England skipper asked.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Kevin Pietersen Kevin Pietersen Jack Leach Cricket The Ashes 2019
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jack Leach survived 17 balls in England's one-wicket win in Leeds
  • Leach failed to contribute much apart from that one watchful innings
  • Pietersen said Leach is becoming a "laughing stock" for England
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 10 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.