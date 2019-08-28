 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Ben Stokes Was More Popular Than Taylor Swift During Headingley Knock

Updated: 28 August 2019 16:22 IST

Ben Stokes not only helped England clinch an Ashes series saving victory in Headingley but also became a popular search on Wikipedia.

Ben Stokes Was More Popular Than Taylor Swift During Headingley Knock
Ben Stokes attained his career-best ranking in Tests. © AFP

Ben Stokes became a more popular Wikipedia search than American singer Taylor Swift for a brief period during his Headingley Test heroics, according to Chartr -- an organisation which provides insights through graphical representation. The International Cricket Council (ICC), re-posted the data on their official Instagram account and said, "For a brief moment last weekend, Ben Stokes was a more popular Wiki search than Taylor Swift". Cricket's global governing body also took a cheeky dig at Taylor Swift by saying, "There's no Bad Blood here Tay (Taylor Swift), but Stokesy's (Ben Stokes) knock was the greatest Love Story of all time," referring to the American singer's hit single "Love Story".

The ICC also displayed their interesting word play by compiling Taylor Swift's hit tracks -- Gorgeous, Wildest Dreams, Shake It Off, Out of the Woods -- together in a sentence to describe Ben Stokes' Headingley innings.

"A Gorgeous innings that we couldn't believe in our Wildest Dreams! Shake It Off, your wiki page is Out Of The Woods," ICC said.

Stokes attained his career-best ranking in Tests after playing the unbelievable knock. He moved to the second spot in ICC Rankings for Test all-rounders.

Stokes, who scored a match-winning 135 not out in the second innings to guide the team to an epic win and took four important wickets, moved up two places to grab the second position among all-rounders. He had occupied third position in September 2017.

Stokes will be next seen in action during the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting from September 4.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team The Ashes 2019 Benjamin Andrew Stokes Ben Stokes Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Stokes became a more popular Wikipedia search than Swift
  • The ICC also displayed their interesting word play
  • Stokes attained his career-best ranking in Tests
Related Articles
"Ben Stokes Greatest Of All Time": ICC Mocks Sachin Tendulkar Again, Fans Unhappy
"Ben Stokes Greatest Of All Time": ICC Mocks Sachin Tendulkar Again, Fans Unhappy
ICC Test Rankings: Ben Stokes Attains Career-High Ranking, Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Into Top 10
ICC Test Rankings: Ben Stokes Attains Career-High Ranking, Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Into Top 10
Michael Vaughan Requests UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson To Give Ben Stokes "His Knighthood"
Michael Vaughan Requests UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson To Give Ben Stokes "His Knighthood"
Ashes Sponsors To Provide "Free Glasses For Life" To Jack Leach After Ben Stokes
Ashes Sponsors To Provide "Free Glasses For Life" To Jack Leach After Ben Stokes' Request
Watch: Sarah Taylor, Nat Sciver Celebrate England
Watch: Sarah Taylor, Nat Sciver Celebrate England's 3rd Ashes Test Win In Middle Of KSL Match
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 114
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 27 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.