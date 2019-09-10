"Classless": England Fans Accuse Bespectacled Steve Smith Of Mocking Jack Leach

Steve Smith was the hero as Australia beat England by 185 runs in the fourth Test at Old Trafford to regain the Ashes. It has been a magical return to the Test arena for the former Australia captain since completing a 12-month ball-tampering ban. While Steve Smith was labelled a villain and copped a lot of abuse from the England fans ahead of Ashes 2019 and during the first Test, it seemed that he was starting to win over even his fiercest critics, thanks to some spectacular batting. However, England fans are at war again with the former Australia captain after pictures emerged of a bespectacled Steve Smith celebrating the fourth Test win.

England fans raged on Twitter and accused Steve Smith of mocking the glasses-wearing Jack Leach, who after helping England win the third Test at Headingley, led his teammates on the pitch to recreate the one run he scored in his last wicket 76-run partnership with Ben Stokes.

According to various reports in the English media, the 30-year-old Australian was also seen shadow batting left-handed in the "middle of a team huddle".

As always , classless in victory... — Kaypers (@kaypers23) September 9, 2019

Feel pity. You can't buy class. — Mark Jordan (@MarkSJordan) September 8, 2019

Jack Leach mimicked his 1* when England won a classic.



Steve Smith, a cheat, celebrated by openly mocking a fellow professional.



Some people are just classier than others. https://t.co/rFuy1JYfTH — Tom Albrighton (@tmalbrghtn) September 8, 2019

Stay classy eh @stevesmith49 ? As far as I know, Jack Leach has never cheated to win a test match, you have,

So celebrate all you like, take the Piss as much as you like, but you can't buy class, and you'll never ever have class https://t.co/F36Oq2Hhyt — Not Jim White (@NotJimWhite1) September 8, 2019

So Steve Smith, this "good lad" who's served his time who we're all supposed to feel sorry for and not boo, celebrated tonight by putting glasses on and taking the piss out of Jack Leach! The man is nothing but a c*%t amongst a team of pricks! #CheatingBastards — Jonathan Merrick (@SheffieldGunner) September 8, 2019

@stevesmith49 what a rodent you are mocking @jackleach1991. The Australian cricket team hasn't changed, still poor sportsmanship as usual #TheAshes — Jules (@jdon73) September 9, 2019

Keeping it classy I see! #Ashes2019 — BoB (@mickie1975) September 8, 2019

Steve Smith has been nothing short of brilliant so far in the Ashes and managed to even leapfrog India skipper Virat Kohli to become the world's leading Test batsman.

Smith has scored an astonishing 671 runs at an average innings of 134.2, including three hundreds, despite missing England's one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley with concussion.

"I'm not sure I have ever played better," said Smith. "I have come back fresh from a year out, but relaxed and chilled out."

Australia coach Justin Langer added: "We've got the best fast bowler (Cummins) in the world and the best Test batsman in the world.

"I thought Virat Kohli was the best batsman I've ever seen because of the way he plays in all forms, but Steve Smith... That's another level."

(With AFP inputs)