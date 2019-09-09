"Account Hacked?": Twitter Stunned As ICC Brutally Trolls England Fans

Steve Smith starred with the bat as Australia thrashed England by 185 runs in the fourth Test to retain the Ashes . It has been a magical return to the Test arena for the former Australia captain since completing a 12-month ball-tampering ban. Smith and David Warner have had to contend with a hostile, boisterous English crowd who have taunted and mocked the Australian duo at every given opportunity but the Australians had the last laugh, restoring their national pride 18 months on from the reputation-shattering scandal. Former players and fans hailed Steve Smith , labelling him the "best". The International Cricket Council (ICC) too tipped their hats to the Australian by taking a cheeky dig at the English fans.

Before the start of Day 5 of the fourth Test, ICC's official handle tweeted a picture of an English spectator wearing a Steve Smith mask with a crying face on it and used the definition of "karma" as text for their tweet.

karma [noun]

karma | \ kr-m also kr-\

Definition of karma

often capitalized : the force generated by a person's actions held in Hinduism and Buddhism to perpetuate transmigration and in its ethical consequences to determine the nature of the person's next existence. pic.twitter.com/tv2UmTd1TI — ICC (@ICC) September 8, 2019

The tweet quickly went viral, leaving a horde of users shell-shocked. While many praised the handle's trolling skills, others asked if ICC's account had been hacked.

What a trolling to eng fans — Nitish Srivastava (@NitishSr29) September 8, 2019

Burnol sales in UK — sachin bajaj (@sachinb56106013) September 8, 2019

Directed right into poms heads.. — Steve Smith Fan (@smithyfan49) September 8, 2019

Pakka is twitter handle koi Indian handle karta Hoga.. — KV Aditya (@KVAditya3) September 8, 2019

Same doubt! — Divya (@Cric_Auditor) September 8, 2019

This is the official ICC cricket account??? I thought it was a parody account when I saw this post. — Peter Syddall (@psyddall) September 8, 2019

Am I dreaming



ICC posts about KARMA — Banajit Das (@iambana11) September 8, 2019

Are you hacked? — Mintu Pandit (@pandumint) September 8, 2019

We seriously need to know who runs this account. It's getting out of hand now. — Inmessionante (@SRKian_buff) September 8, 2019

Account hacked or what? — Manish Chavda (@IManish311) September 8, 2019

Hacked it seems — Sajan G Ail (@Sajansga) September 8, 2019

England, set a huge second-innings target of 383 to win, were bowled out for 197, putting Australia 2-1 up in the five-Test series ahead of next week's finale at the Oval.

The result means current holders Australia retain the Ashes regardless of the result in the final match of the series.

Steve Smith scored 211 and 82 in the fourth Test to take his tally for the series to an astonishing 671 runs at an average innings of 134.2, including three hundreds, despite missing England's one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley with concussion.

(With AFP inputs)