England vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Joe Denly, Jason Roy Look To Keep England In Hunt On Final Day
Pat Cummins took two wickets in two balls, including England captain Joe Root for a golden duck, to leave Australia on the brink of retaining the Ashes at Old Trafford on Saturday. England were 18/2 in their second innings at stumps on the fourth day of the fourth Test, still needing a further 365 runs on Sunday's last day to reach a target of 383. By contrast, Australia require eight wickets to seal a win that would see the holders keep the Ashes at 2-1 up with one to play in a five-Test series. The most England have made in the fourth innings to win a Test the 362/9 they posted in their series-levelling success last time out at Headingley, where Ben Stokes's stunning 135 not out and the resistance of No 11 Jack Leach secured a remarkable one-wicket victory. Earlier, Steve Smith's remorseless run-glut continued as he made 82 -- his lowest score this series -- in Australia's second innings 186/6 declared. (Live Scorecard)