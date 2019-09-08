 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Joe Denly, Jason Roy Look To Keep England In Hunt On Final Day

Updated:08 September 2019 14:17 IST

ENG vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: England were 18/2 in their second innings at stumps on the fourth day of the fourth Test, still needing a further 365 runs to reach a target of 383.

England Vs Australia LIVE cricket Score: Joe Denly and Jason Roy were unbeaten at stumps on Day 4. © AFP

Pat Cummins took two wickets in two balls, including England captain Joe Root for a golden duck, to leave Australia on the brink of retaining the Ashes at Old Trafford on Saturday. England were 18/2 in their second innings at stumps on the fourth day of the fourth Test, still needing a further 365 runs on Sunday's last day to reach a target of 383. By contrast, Australia require eight wickets to seal a win that would see the holders keep the Ashes at 2-1 up with one to play in a five-Test series. The most England have made in the fourth innings to win a Test the 362/9 they posted in their series-levelling success last time out at Headingley, where Ben Stokes's stunning 135 not out and the resistance of No 11 Jack Leach secured a remarkable one-wicket victory. Earlier, Steve Smith's remorseless run-glut continued as he made 82 -- his lowest score this series -- in Australia's second innings 186/6 declared. (Live Scorecard)

Ashes 2019 4th Test Day 5 Match, LIVE Score Updates between England vs Australia, straight from Old Trafford, Manchester.

