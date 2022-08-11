Zimbabwe Cricket on Thursday named the 17-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India, beginning August 18 in Harare. Regis Chakabva will be leading the hosts while the likes of Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, and Bradley Evans are also a part of the squad. The series, which forms part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, will see Zimbabwe and India meeting in three one-day international matches scheduled for 18, 20, and 22 August at Harare Sports Club.

"Regis Chakabva will lead the home side in the absence of regular captain Craig Ervine who is still nursing a left hamstring tear. Zimbabwe will also be without Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, and Wellington Masakadza who are recuperating from thigh muscle tear, collarbone fracture, and shoulder tendon injuries respectively," read an official statement.

The first ODI between Zimbabwe and India will be played at Harare Sports Club next Thursday, before the two sides lock horns again on Saturday. The third and final game is scheduled for the following Monday at the same venue.

Zimbabwe will enter the series against India with some momentum as they recently defeated Bangladesh in both T20I and ODI series.

Earlier, on Thursday, the BCCI announced that KL Rahul will be leading India for the series against Zimbabwe while Shikhar Dhawan will act as his deputy. The seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya have been rested.

Zimbabwe Squad: Regis Chakabva (c), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Tanaka Chivanda, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarva, Victor Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Donaldo Tiripano.

India Squad: KL Rahul (c) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

