Mike Atherton does a pitch report again. He says that the groundsman has told him that this pitch is not that firm as compared to the one which hosted the India-Pakistan game. Atherton feels that if there is some swing, which Cottrell found, then Boult will expose it to the fullest. He too, believes that this will be an interesting chase.
292 to win then. The pitch looks good but may not be easy to time the ball straightaway. The batsmen need to take their time, settle in and then go play their shots. Does that apply to Chris Gayle or any West Indian batter though? Let's see...
Sheldon Cottrell says that every time he gets down to the middle, he enjoys it to the fullest. On the available swing in the early overs, Sheldon says that even he was surprised and on seeing that, he gave his best. Adds that he is an opening bowler and hence looks to pitch it up with the new ball. States that when there is swing, he is very dangerous. On the fielding aspect, Cottrell says that everyone does the fielding drills during training but generally he enjoys everything he does. On the target, Sheldon says that his team needs to be careful. Suggests that they cannot just go hard at the bowling and need to get good partnerships.
West Indies will be disappointed. They struck early, but then let slip of the control. Roach bowled superbly upfront while Cottrell was the main wicket-taker. The rest were ordinary while the fielding was poor as well. Here is the man of the moment, Sheldon Cottrell, giving an interview to Mike Atherton.
Taylor's dismissal gave the Windies some hope of a comeback but Williamson stood tall, punishing the bowlers. He ensured that the Kiwis do not lose their way and kept the scoreboard moving. That helped the team increase their run rate and the last 10 overs yielded 92 runs, for 5 wickets.
Whenever New Zealand are in trouble and they reach their hand out for help, one man puts his hand up. Kane Williamson, the skipper and probably their batsman of the modern era, once again showed why he is rated so highly. He came in on the very second ball of the innings, took his time, absorbed the pressure and then started to open up. He received good support from Ross Taylor and the duo's 160-run stand shored things up for a big total.
Competitive score by the Kiwis. Could be match-winning, if the ball moves even 1 percent. Not a bad score at all, considering that they lost both their openers for a blob.
49.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Cottrell again! You cannot keep him out of the game, can you? Full and outside off, Neesham looks to go over mid off but the ball hits the toe end of his bat. Lobs straight to Sheldon Cottrell over there who jumps and takes it. NEW ZEALAND END ON 291/8!
Matt Henry walks in.
49.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught. Gone this time. A length ball outside off, Santner looks to pull this but is done in by the lack of pace. Gets a top edge which goes straight up in the air. Sheldon Cottrell runs back from mid off and takes the skier.
49.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Not a bad shot! A low full toss, down the leg side, Santner gets down and sweep-swings it over mid-wicket!
49.3 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, worked through mid-wicket. Ashley Nurse runs to his right from deep square leg, dives and then parries it to Hetmyer running across from deep mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
49.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed to long off for just a single.
49.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, worked through long on for a single.
48.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap this time! A short ball, outside off, Neesham pulls it wide of long on and finds the boundary! 11 from this over, 28 off the last 2! No 5-fer for Cottrell, but he has had a decent outing. 10-1-56-4.
48.5 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a brace.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for one.
48.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A short ball down the leg side, Santner gets across and looks to pull but misses.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, tapped to the off side for a run.
48.2 overs (2 Runs) Dropped short, pulled wide of mid-wicket for a couple.
Mitchell Santner comes in at number 8, replacing de Grandhomme.
48.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Colin de Grandhomme was a long way short. Sensational aim from Cottrell. A length ball down the leg side, Neesham looks to flick but misses. The ball hits his pads and drops down to the leg side. Jimmy initially wants a run and hence, takes a couple of paces. Seeing that, de Grandhomme responds and charges in. But then, Neesham stops as he sees that Cottrell is charging in too and has got to the ball. Poor de Grandhomme has nowhere to go. He tries to return but in that time, Cottrell picks the ball up, takes aim and BOOM. Hits the stumps at the bowler's end. De Grandhomme is well short. The cameo has been cut short.
Cottrell in his final over. Can he get a 5-fer?
47.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over the man! Brathwaite is not happy as he reckons it should have been taken but it was a very, very difficult catch. Full and outside off, would have been a wide again but de Grandhomme reaches out and carves it over sweeper cover. Shimron Hetmyer stationed there, watches the ball, leaps at the right time but it is just out of his reach. Tough luck. Great attempt.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, pulled through mid-wicket for one more.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, dabbed towards third man for a run.
47.3 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide outside off, would have been a wide had it been left alone but Colin goes after it and gets it behind point again. This time for a brace.
47.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and wide outside off again, de Grandhomme reaches out and slices it over point. No one in the deep in that area and it is a boundary.
47.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Very wide, too full outside off, almost kissing the wide guideline, de Grandhomme lets it go.
47.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a couple.
46.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a slash and a miss. Just 3 runs and a big wicket in that over, Cottrell's figures read 9-1-45-4.
46.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. One run added to the total.
46.4 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled wide of mid on for a single.
Colin de Grandhomme arrives for the bash party. How much can this destructive duo add? Can the Kiwis cross 280? A bit of a drama first up. De Grandhomme comes in at the non-striker's end but an alert Ian Gould asks them to change ends, as he reckons that the batsmen did not cross. Wait. Now, Gould is informed that the batsmen did change ends, so de Grandhomme goes back at the non-striker's end. Smiles everywhere.
46.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! That is a stunning catch by Shai Hope! Williamson's innings ends. A terrific knock again, when his side was in the doldrums. A short ball, around middle, Williamson looks to pull but gets a massive top edge. The ball swirls in the air but Hope runs behind it, keeping his eyes on the ball. He turns almost 360 degrees but manages to take the skier. West Indies needed that wicket. Williamson departs for a fantastic 148. He is slowly but surely climbing the ladder to become the greatest Kiwi batsman of all time, if not already. Take a bow, sir.
46.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, slower ball, short in length, Williamson looks to pull but misses.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, chipped over mid on for a single.
Sheldon Cottrell is back on. 8-1-42-3 so far.
45.6 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a single. 11 from this over as well, 33 in the last 3!
45.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a couple.
45.4 overs (6 Runs) DROPPED, SIX! Actually, it is a fabulous effort. Full and around middle, Neesham finally connects one from the middle of the bat. The ball flies towards mid-wicket where Shimron Hetmyer rushes to his left and leaps. But while trying to take the catch, he realizes that he is going to touch the ropes. Parries it to the man running across from deep mid-wicket. The umpires check upstairs and replays show that while trying to parry the ball away, Hetmyer's foot was touching the ropes. Tough luck.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through the covers this time for a run.
45.2 overs (0 Run) Foxed. Williamson backs away to the leg side and Brathwaite bowls it wide outside off. Willy cannot reach.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Excellent stop. Not sure we have seen that too much today. Full and outside off, Neesham drives this hard down the ground but Sheldon Cottrell at mid off throws himself to his left and makes a half-stop. Keeps the batsmen to just a single.