19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was hit with power. Thomas rolls his finger on this one but still delivers it at 131kph. It is around off, Taylor jumps and punches it hard through covers for a boundary.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Taylor cuts it to the man at point.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Ross blocks it off the back foot.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Finally Kane is able to tap it past Gayle and towards third man for a single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) This time Gayle moves from short third man to backward point but Williamson still finds him with his tap down that region.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Good field placement this. Holder has kept a short third man as Williamson likes to score in that region. Good length ball outside off, Williamson guides it towards third man but finds Gayle at short third.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Williamson cuts it towards point and keeps the strike.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Pulled hard this time but there is a man in the deep so just a single.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball now. This is pushed to mid on.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Very well bowled short ball this. It is near his body, Taylor looks to pull but then decides to get off from the shot. He ends up playing a half pull, half cut towards point.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Ross flicks too but he finds mid-wicket.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Brathwaite bowls a full ball on off first up. Williamson flicks it wide of mid-wicket and takes one.
Carlos Brathwaite is into the attack.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck hard on off. No swing for Thomas here. Ross defends it and this time he is the one who says no.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Taylor cuts it to point.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Better ball this. Good length ball on off, Taylor tucks it towards mid-wicket and looks for a quick run but Kane says no.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on the body, Williamson flicks it towards fine leg and gets a run. Thomas needs to correct his line and length here. At the moment he is all over here and there.
17.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Taylor glances it on the on side to get off the strike now.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful! Full on off, Taylor plays a straight drive which is straight as an arrow. Nurse gives it a chase from mid off. He puts in a dive too but the ball beats him to the fence.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Slower bouncer, Taylor pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and looks for two straightaway. Nurse gets to the ball quickly, Williamson sees it and shouts a loud no to his partner. So just a single. Good fielding and a good call from Williamson there. Good cricket all around.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a single towards square leg. Smart and sensible batting this.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wonderful! Absolutely gorgeous. Full on off, Williamson gets on front foot and drives it off the middle through covers for a boundary.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Ross loves playing the flick shot. He plays it here through mid-wicket but there is a man in the deep so just a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Easy picking this. Holder needs to maintain the off stump line here. He bowls it on the pads, Kane glances it down to fine leg for an easy single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Kane defends it off the front foot.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Williamson taps it to his favourite region, the third man and keeps the strike.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, KW punches it to the man at cover.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Brings up the 50-run stand between the two. It has been a good partnership at the scheme of things here. They will need to stay there longer. Good length ball on the pads, Kane flicks it towards deep mid-wicket and get a brace.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Williamson punches it to cover.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Williamson defends it off the front foot.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, Kane defends it off the back foot.