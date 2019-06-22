9.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish Powerplay 1. It has clearly been West Indies' Powerplay. New Zealand are 30/2 at the end of it.
Live Score
9.5 overs (0 Run) Full again, now Taylor defends it towards cover.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Full now on off, Taylor pushes it to mid off.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on the pads, Taylor flicks it wide of fine leg and gets a couple.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Ross once again blocks it.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Ross defends it off the front foot.
8.6 overs (1 Run) An easy tickle to square leg to finish the over. Holder gives an easy ball on the pads, Ross just glances it to square leg for one. He will keep the strike.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Ross blocks it off the front foot.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Taylor defends it off the front foot.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Kane flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Good fielding! West Indies are not giving away any easy runs here. Good length ball on the pads, Taylor flicks it wide of mid on. Brathwaite there dives to his left and saves a certain boundary. Just a run taken by the batsmen.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a full ball on off, Taylor pushes it to the man at mid off.
First bowling change of the game. The skipper, Jason Holder, introduces himself into the attack.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Kane strokes it straight to short cover.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Good looking stroke but straight to point. Outside off, Kane stands tall and punches it to point.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Kane tucks it to mid-wicket.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball pitching on off and coming in with the angle. Kane defends it to mid on.
7.2 overs (0 Run) This time picks the length correctly and defends it astutely.
7.1 overs (0 Run) OHH! Roach hits the deck hard on a length. Williamson did not pick it up. He was looking to duck but the ball does not rise on him. It hits him hard on his glove.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Good shot and well fielded too. Full on off, Williamson drives it to the left of cover. Brathwaite dives on that side and saves a certain boundary. He cannot hold onto the ball as it deflects off his hand. The batsmen take a singe.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball on off, Williamson sways away from it.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Williamson defends it to cover.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On the body once again, Taylor glances it down to fine leg and gets a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg now, Williamson tucks it behind square on the leg side and gets to the other end.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Kane defends it calmly.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent stuff this from West Indies. They are not giving away any easy runs here. The last ball is on the body, Taylor tucks it towards mid on.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, Taylor defends it towards cover.
5.4 overs (0 Run) EDGE BUT JUST SHORT. Slightly fuller on off, Taylor looks to defend with soft hands but the ball goes off the outside edge. It falls short of young Gayle at first slip.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on the stumps, RT defends it off the back foot.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Taylor looks to defend but misses.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Roach steams in and bowls it on a length on off. The ball comes in after pitching, Ross defends it off the inner half of his bat towards mid on.